NFL Week 2 betting tips, points spreads, accumulators and best bets

Ross Williams previews the pick of the Week 2 NFL action, with two selections for Sunday night, two for Monday, and a suggested treble.

Chiefs @ Jaguars Sunday 1800 BST The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs were humbled on opening night, falling to a Detroit Lions side that threw the kitchen sink at them in Arrowhead Stadium. It was a hugely disappointing result for a team that had raised a Super Bowl banner in the stadium that very evening and I suspect the likes of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will not have taken it kindly. Of course, Reid’s play-calling and Mahomes’ quarterback skills were not the deciding factors on Thursday night. Detroit were tenacious, but ultimately it was the Chiefs’ wastefulness that let them down. The Kansas City receiving group was downright terrible and they were eventually responsible for five drops during the game. For context, their average (which is pretty much the average in the NFL) is two. Their young receiver room doesn’t appear up to it at this early stage and therefore the calls for TRAVIS KELCE to make his season debut this weekend are deafening. The signs are good and further setbacks aside, Kelce is set to go.

The tight-end is regarded as one of the greatest ever in his position and that’s largely due to his freakish production levels in the passing game. Kelce has had seven-straight 1000-yard seasons and has racked up 69 regular season touchdowns. He’s set an absurd standard and, even coming off an injury, he’ll be expected to deliver on Sunday in the absence of a quality set of wide receivers around him. In two meetings with the Jaguars last season, Kelce found his way into the end-zone on three occasions. The form is strong and the Jacksonville defence didn’t blow anyone away last week against 21-year-old Anthony Richardson and the Colts. Indianapolis tight-end Kylen Granson picked up a respectable 39 yards from four catches against the Jags and, with respect to Granson and the rookie throwing him the football, the connection of Mahomes and Kelce is in another stratosphere. With the Chiefs under a bit of pressure, they’ll go back to what they know – and what they know is that throwing the ball to Kelce in scoring positions tends to win football games. As for the Jaguars’ offence last week, one name lit up the box score in that 31-21 win in Indiana. Coming off his season-long suspension, CALVIN RIDLEY looked like an absolute superstar. The former Atlanta Falcon had his way with the Colts secondary, chalking up big play after big play on route to 101 yards and a touchdown. Kansas City handled the Jags relatively routinely last season, utilising a lot of man-coverage in the absence of a true, number one receiver in the Jacksonville ranks. Ridley changes that dynamic completely, however, and goes into this game as a genuine threat. Trevor Lawrence has been crying out for an athletic receiver who can run the routes of a top-end player and Ridley certainly fits the bill. Assuming Kelce plays and the Chiefs get rolling in their usual style, Jacksonville will probably need to put up another 30 points (at least) in this game to secure the win and that opens up the big possibility of back-to-back touchdowns for Ridley. At some point in this game, Lawrence will take a shot towards the end-zone and he’ll be aiming for the man with the curious number of ‘0’ on his back. If last week’s form is anything to go by, I think he’ll come down with it, and the Kelce-Ridley double at close to 3/1 looks good. CLICK HERE to back Kelce & Ridley double with Sky Bet 49ers @ Rams Sunday 2105 BST After a 40-0 divisional victory, it’s fair to say that the Dallas Cowboys were the most impressive victors of week one, but I do think there’s a close second. Like many, I was sceptical of Brock Purdy’s ability to enter his second season in the same style that secured him overnight stardom in his rookie year, particularly as he’s recently recovered from a nasty elbow injury. Well, how wrong was I? Purdy was immaculate, piecing up the Steelers to his heart’s content. He’s not a player that’s going to have regular 400-yard games in his career and he likely isn’t capable of the magic we’ve become accustomed to from Mahomes and Burrow, but that’s not a problem. He doesn’t need to. Remarkably, it appears San Francisco have stumbled upon the missing piece of Kyle Shanahan’s offence, almost by accident. With talent simply littered all over the field, the role of the 49ers quarterback is to look after the football, facilitate the stars and have just enough ability to execute a scoring play when it counts. On the basis of San Fran’s week one win alone, Purdy ticks all the boxes. With a reliable quarterback in situ, the focus can turn to San Francisco’s superstars and no one on the list is more electrifying than CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY. The explosive running back was back at it again in week one, rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown in the big win over Pittsburgh.

