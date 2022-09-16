After returning profit in Week 1 of the NFL season, Ross Williams has four selections to back for Sunday's action.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Kick-off time: 18:00 BST, Sunday

TV: NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix

Best bet: Jonathan Taylor (Colts) 100+ rushing yards & a touchdown at 8/5

Jonathan Taylor in action for the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts actually got off to their best regular season start since 2013 on Sunday, but based on the mood around their fanbase, you'd be forgiven for thinking the ground had fallen through in Indiana, Stranger Things-style. The 20-20 overtime tie with the Texans was hard-fought in the end, and Indy even had chance to win it with a late (and ultimately doomed) field goal attempt, but it's remarkable they even got into that position. The Texans were scrappy, but it was Indianapolis themselves that handed their division rivals the initiative, through a range of defensive miss-steps and puzzling decision-making. All of that has to change this weekend, ahead of a game that has massive symbolic connotations. The 2021 Colts were defined by an embarrassing final-week defeat in Jacksonville, and it's well documented that the ownership will not tolerate a repeat. The key to avenging that defeat to the Jaguars is keeping things simple. The Colts have the best running back in the NFL in their backfield and, with star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. questionable to participate after an impressive showing in week one, the entire Colts offence has to run through one man. It's wise to have a shop around, but any kind of positive price on Jonathan Taylor to pick up 100+ rushing yards and a touchdown this Sunday seems like value. At the moment, you can grab a very decent price of 8/5. Taylor averages 117 yards against the Jaguars in four career games, which is pretty incredible when you consider Jacksonville were Taylor's first ever NFL opponents, in a game where he was sparsely used and picked up just 22 yards. The former Wisconsin running back is borderline unstoppable when given the carries he's almost certain to receive on Sunday, and the touchdown shouldn't be too much of a concern either. Taylor scored in week one, and his overall record as a professional is nothing short of sensational. His current tally stands at 33 NFL touchdowns. This Sunday, he plays in his 34th NFL game.

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kick-off time: 18:00 BST, Sunday

TV: Sky Sports NFL

Best bet: New Orleans Saints (+2.5) to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 10/11

Michael Thomas celebrates

Although taking New Orleans to topple Tampa Bay may seem a strange pick on paper, recent history favours the Saints over the kings of the NFC South in a big way. The Achilles heel of the Buccaneers resides in the Deep South and form over the past eight games has been quite something. Despite general favouritism, the Bucs have covered the spread just once in eight match-ups and more remarkable still is the fact that Tom Brady is winless against the Saints in a Tampa Bay uniform. On each of the four occasions he's faced New Orleans, the Saints have won the game outright, and I'm pretty confident the outfit he'll face on Sunday is the best version of the black and gold Brady's seen. It was a slow start for NO in week one, but a victorious start all the same. They allowed the Falcons to hang around for too long, but a 17-point blast in the fourth quarter secured the win and there were sure signs of better things to come. Michael Thomas was back up-to-speed with a pair of touchdowns, Jarvis Landry crowned his debut with over 100 receiving yards, while Taysom Hill showcased what he can still bring to this offence with a cameo 80-yard performance. Alvin Kamara was conspicuous in his absence among the big numbers on the stat-sheet, but one of the NFL's most versatile and explosive weapons will be eager to show his abilities, and I do suspect his limited involvement had more to do with the opposition, and a want to keep Kamara fresh and healthy for the bigger challenges ahead. Most crucially of all, Jameis Winston ended the game with an unblemished two-score stat-line, and we all know what he is capable of, if he can continue to keep the mistakes at bay. Tampa, on the other hand, were able to go through the motions on Sunday Night Football, cruising to a comfortable if unspectacular 19-3 win over the Cowboys. Leonard Fournette was excellent on the ground, but Brady's Bucs did falter in the passing game against a less-than-impressive Dallas defence. Kicker Ryan Succop was called upon five times during the game, and Brady connected on just one touchdown throw, showing signs of real rust between the 45-year-old and his receiver unit. This was more than enough in a game unfortunately overshadowed by Dak Prescott's injury woes, but Tampa will need more on Sunday and I believe this opens the door for a close contest against a team they have traditionally struggled against. The Saints may not make it five-from-five against the greatest player of all time, but they're fantastic against the spread and the two-point handicap is nicely in their favour.

Las Vegas Raiders v Arizona Cardinals Kick-off time: 21:25 BST, Sunday

TV: NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix

Best bet: Arizona Cardinals to beat the Las Vegas Raiders at 39/20

Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders

A Cardinals victory in week two goes against the general consensus, and a rain check should absolutely be taken on how the rosters look 90 minutes from kickoff, but the prices on offer create obvious temptation for a small value play on Sunday. Arizona were beaten up before week one even got underway, but they should get at least a couple of troops back for this weekend's clash. It will still be an uphill battle in Vegas, but I'm hopeful a little good news on the injury report will help in a big way. At the time of writing, the Raiders are generally favoured by 5.5 points, but both of these teams are on a bounce-back week following losses and I don't think too much should be taken from Arizona's heavy defeat against Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes was in sensational form, and I don't think there's a team in the NFL that wouldn't have suffered a similar fate with Mahomes in that kind of mood. The Cardinals struggled to get into their stride on offence thanks to the Chiefs' dominance over the football, but they still managed to put up more points than the Raiders who were playing simultaneously in Los Angeles, and outrushed them despite failing to really catch the eye. The real stand-out between the two offensive performances, though, was ball retention. Arizona may have fallen to defeat, but they didn't turn the ball over once. No fumbles, no interceptions. In other words, the Arizona offence made Mahomes beat them. The Kansas City quarterback obliged, but there are certain positives to be taken from the way Arizona completed their drives. The Raiders were much more wasteful, however. Derek Carr fell into some old habits when chasing the game and ended up throwing three interceptions, which ultimately cost the Raiders any chance of coming out victorious. If the habit sticks, it doesn't bode well for Las Vegas and if Arizona can get the likes of Marquise Brown and James Conner going behind a solid Kyler Murray performance, I like the chances of the Cardinals at least covering the spread, and perhaps even securing an underdog victory at a healthy price.

New York Giants v Carolina Panthers Kick-off time: 21:25 BST, Sunday

TV: NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix

Best bet: Christian McCaffrey & Saquon Barkley both to score a rushing touchdown at 3/1

Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers

It's been a long time since the New York Giants were favoured, but last weekend's performance against the Tennessee Titans has Big Blue in contention for a 2-0 start to the regular season. The main reason is the very obvious resurgence and return to form of Saquon Barkley, who delighted fans NFL-wide with his week one display. The running back has always promised plenty, but injuries and a disappointing supporting cast have always hampered his chances of repeating a fantastic 2018 rookie season. However, his stock is high after a 164-yard, touchdown game against the Titans and Barkley couldn't ask for a nicer match-up in week two. The only team that conceded more defensive yards in week one than Tennessee was the Carolina Panthers. It's clear that the Giants will lean heavily on their star back in this one, so the general 8/11 pricing of a Barkley touchdown was to be expected. For a little added value though, I like the idea of doubling up Barkley with Christian McCaffrey, the star weapon of the Panthers. 'Run CMC' was used sparingly against the Browns last Sunday, but that's no bad thing. The running back's talent is undeniable, but durability has haunted him throughout his career. McCaffrey still managed to get over for a touchdown in week one, he's undoubtedly the Panthers' best scoring chance and he's fresh after a light opening day. All-in-all, with New York still unlikely to completely deny Carolina chances in the red zone, this Sunday probably represents the optimum opportunity to back a McCaffrey touchdown.