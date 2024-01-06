NFL Week 18 betting tips, points spreads, accumulators and best bets

Ross Williams scours Sunday's Week 18 coupon for three bets, including in-form Demarcus Robinson to score a touchdown.

NFL betting tips: Week 18 3pts Justin Jefferson (Vikings) over 92.5 receiving yards at 5/6 (Sky Bet) 2pts Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5) to win at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 1pt Demarcus Robinson (Rams) to score a touchdown at 9/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions Sunday, 1800 GMT The Detroit Lions are enjoying their finest season of modern times but, with the division title wrapped up, a drop-off in the final week before the playoffs would be more than understandable. With that in mind, we can expect the fragilities that Detroit have shown so far to be amplified as the Vikings come to town. Minnesota have a very slim chance of reaching next week’s postseason, but there’s still a chance. A win is non-negotiable. Although they did fall to the Lions in the first fixture of the season between the pair, just two weeks ago, there were positives for Minnesota and with a result of the utmost importance, it’s fair to assume that the Vikings will seek to capitalise on what went well for them on Christmas Eve. More than anything, they were able to utilise JUSTIN JEFFERSON with relative ease. CLICK HERE to back Jefferson with Sky Bet The star wide receiver hasn’t had the season he would have wanted due to injuries, but he’s still been excellent when on the field and the visit of the Lions produced one of his finest displays. Just a fortnight ago, Jefferson torched the Lions secondary to the tune of six catches, 141 yards and a touchdown. It was a fabulous display from the LSU alumni, but it also shone a light on Detroit’s troubles against #1 receivers. A week later, that light became blinding as Ceedee Lamb of the Cowboys went for 227 yards in a ludicrous display where he toyed with the Detroit defence all night. No need to overthink this one. The Vikings need to win and they’ve generally performed well as underdogs on the road this season, covering the spread on each of those occasions. They’ll stick to what they know works and that means Jefferson has a huge chance of topping 92 receiving yards on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers Sunday, 1800 GMT Week 18 can be the toughest betting week of the season in some regards, but it also throws up some match-ups that look simple on paper, due to the playoff ramifications – or lack of ramifications – for certain teams. One such example is TAMPA BAY’s trip to Carolina. The 32nd-ranked Panthers have been in a dead rubber scenario for a while now, while the Bucs are very much in the dogfight and can clinch the NFC South title with a victory. A remarkable achievement – and testament to Baker Mayfield – as many pundits figured that Tampa would be facing a huge uphill struggle in the post-Tom Brady era. CLICK HERE to back Tampa Bay -4.5 with Sky Bet Tampa are favoured by 4.5 points and that feels slim enough to back the favourites with a degree of confidence. Six wins separate the two sides on the record sheet, but in truth the difference between the divisional rivals this season is far wider. The Buccaneers have won four of their last five in a run that has put them in striking distance of a home playoff tie and they rank above the Panthers in almost every relevant category. They score 6.4 more points per game on average and concede over five points fewer per match-up. Whichever way you look at the maths, the Buccaneers look at least five points better than the Panthers and, with a divisional title with their grasp, I can see Tampa Bay running away with this one.