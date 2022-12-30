New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles

Kick-off time: Sunday, 18:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports NFL

Best bet: Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) to beat New England Patriots

We don’t know for certain who will be quarterbacking the Eagles on Sunday, but whether it’s Gardner Minshew or a returning Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia should have far too much for the Saints as they march on towards the playoffs.

Philly suffered a 40-34 defeat to the Cowboys over Christmas, but there were still plenty of positives from Nick Sirianni’s team as Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown dominated a strong Dallas defence.

Minshew threw two costly interceptions in the contest, but with one eye on his playing situation in 2023, he’s likely to take much more care of the football against a Saints team that won’t pile on as many points as the Cowboys.

Success in the run game will be the order of the day for the Eagles. It’s their bread and butter and a return to the tactics that have led to Miles Sanders averaging five yards per carry makes a lot of sense against a New Orleans team that ranks in the NFL’s bottom 10 for rushing yards conceded.

The Saints are susceptible to big slashes of rushing yardage and few teams have more exponents. If Hurts is healthy, he’s a running threat all on his own, but Sanders and Boston Scott are equally capable of ripping off major plays against defences not built to cope against the ground game.

The handicap in this one falls just short of a converted touchdown and I think that represents value. The Eagles have been excellent on home-field this season – covering the spread all but once as favourites – and with Dallas and the Vikings looming on their tail, Philadelphia will view this game against the 6-9 Saints as a perfect opportunity to clinch the all-important #1 seed in the NFC.

Philly need to win just one of their two remaining games to secure the bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs and they’d love the opportunity to rest up and not risk unnecessary injuries in week 18 against the Giants.

Working out the intentions of teams this late in the regular season is generally tricky, but with this scenario in place and Jalen Hurts ‘pushing’ to play in this game, it’s clear that the Eagles are looking to win handsomely on Sunday.