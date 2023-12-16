NFL Week 15 betting tips, points spreads, accumulators and best bets

This opens up some real opportunities for White. His price to score a touchdown – seeing as he’s also seen recent success in the passing game – is worth a look, but anything around 10/11 for the Buccaneer to hit at least 76 yards on the ground looks to be the play in Sky Sports’ featured 6pm slate game.

Only the Broncos ship more rushing yards than Green Bay’s average of 141.8 per game and they’ve been especially shoddy in the latter half of the year, routinely giving up big numbers to opposing rushers.

The #1 running back on the Buccaneers has enjoyed a productive second season in the NFL and particularly in the last three weeks. Against Indianapolis, Carolina and Atlanta he’s racked up 100 yards, 84 yards and 102 yards respectively and none of those three teams fare as badly against the run as his Week 15 opponents, the Green Bay Packers.

RACHAAD WHITE ’s rushing yardage line is set at 75.5 for Tampa Bay’s trip to Lambeau Field and the numbers suggest that we should take that and run.

Dallas Cowboys @ Buffalo Bills

Sunday 2125 GMT

The blockbuster between the Buffalo Bills and the DALLAS COWBOYS is one of those situations where you don’t have to delve too deeply if you’re simply looking for value. It’s a close one – between two generally good teams – but the side that have won three more games than the other are currently regarded as the underdogs. Personally, I’d have headed slightly in the other direction if I was the handicapper.

It’s not a foregone conclusion by any means, but it’s always tough passing up on such a good team at a price of around 11/10 and I think this deserves a small money-line play.

The Dallas Cowboys possess the most potent offence in the league (32.4 points per game) and are a week removed from a 20-point thrashing of the Philadelphia Eagles. Regardless of how Jalen Hurts and co turned up last week, that was a serious statement from Dallas and the exclamation point on a five-game win streak that has put the NFL on notice.

Dak Prescott has his critics but he’s the MVP front-runner for a reason. He’s opened his offence up to be far more than just Ceedee Lamb and unless something pretty drastic happens, it’s tough to see him going through a significant downturn now.

Make no mistake, the Cowboys are serious Super Bowl contenders.

That brings us to the Bills. Josh Allen’s team are favoured as a result of their battling victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but that was a game that could have easily gone the other way had Kadarius Toney lined up correctly and Travis Kelce’s miraculous lateral-touchdown-assist stood.

In other words, they were a fraction away from suffering what would have been a fifth defeat in seven games. When you compare that run to the Cowboys’ recent form, you can understand the case for grabbing the money-line value on offer here.

The Bills are probably better than their record suggests, but they’ve struggled to close out games and Allen has made uncharacteristic mistakes in big situations throughout the year, despite maintaining lofty standards on the whole.

If the Cowboys are ever going to end their long wait for Super Bowl glory, they need to win games like this one in places like Buffalo. I’m more confident in this Cowboys team than any I’ve seen in recent years that they can do so.

Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Monday 0120 GMT

Lamar Jackson’s coming off a 300-yard passing game, the Jaguars give up the second-most passing yardage in the NFL on average and ZAY FLOWERS has scored three touchdowns over the last two weeks.

It’s a recipe for value on Monday Night Football and a price of around 2/1 for the rookie receiver Flowers to find the endzone is well worth a punt.

Jackson has targeted him 18 times across back-to-back games against the NFL’s Los Angeles-based teams and he’s caught a receiving touchdown in each of those two encounters. Against the Chargers, he also took a 37-yard rushing attempt to the house, emphasising his dynamic ability within the Ravens offence.