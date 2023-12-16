NFL Week 15 betting tips, points spreads, accumulators and best bets

Ross Williams has three selections for Sunday's NFL Week 15 action including an anytime scorer play, plus one more for Monday night.
2pts Rachaad White (Buccaneers) over 75.5 rushing yards at 5/6 (Sky Bet)
1pt Dallas Cowboys to beat the Buffalo Bills at 23/20 (General)
1pt Zay Flowers (Ravens) to score a touchdown at 21/10 (bet365)
2pts Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks) over 41.5 receiving yards at 5/6 (Sky Bet)
RACHAAD WHITE’s rushing yardage line is set at 75.5 for Tampa Bay’s trip to Lambeau Field and the numbers suggest that we should take that and run.
The #1 running back on the Buccaneers has enjoyed a productive second season in the NFL and particularly in the last three weeks. Against Indianapolis, Carolina and Atlanta he’s racked up 100 yards, 84 yards and 102 yards respectively and none of those three teams fare as badly against the run as his Week 15 opponents, the Green Bay Packers.
Only the Broncos ship more rushing yards than Green Bay’s average of 141.8 per game and they’ve been especially shoddy in the latter half of the year, routinely giving up big numbers to opposing rushers.
This opens up some real opportunities for White. His price to score a touchdown – seeing as he’s also seen recent success in the passing game – is worth a look, but anything around 10/11 for the Buccaneer to hit at least 76 yards on the ground looks to be the play in Sky Sports’ featured 6pm slate game.
The blockbuster between the Buffalo Bills and the DALLAS COWBOYS is one of those situations where you don’t have to delve too deeply if you’re simply looking for value. It’s a close one – between two generally good teams – but the side that have won three more games than the other are currently regarded as the underdogs. Personally, I’d have headed slightly in the other direction if I was the handicapper.
It’s not a foregone conclusion by any means, but it’s always tough passing up on such a good team at a price of around 11/10 and I think this deserves a small money-line play.
The Dallas Cowboys possess the most potent offence in the league (32.4 points per game) and are a week removed from a 20-point thrashing of the Philadelphia Eagles. Regardless of how Jalen Hurts and co turned up last week, that was a serious statement from Dallas and the exclamation point on a five-game win streak that has put the NFL on notice.
Dak Prescott has his critics but he’s the MVP front-runner for a reason. He’s opened his offence up to be far more than just Ceedee Lamb and unless something pretty drastic happens, it’s tough to see him going through a significant downturn now.
Make no mistake, the Cowboys are serious Super Bowl contenders.
That brings us to the Bills. Josh Allen’s team are favoured as a result of their battling victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but that was a game that could have easily gone the other way had Kadarius Toney lined up correctly and Travis Kelce’s miraculous lateral-touchdown-assist stood.
In other words, they were a fraction away from suffering what would have been a fifth defeat in seven games. When you compare that run to the Cowboys’ recent form, you can understand the case for grabbing the money-line value on offer here.
The Bills are probably better than their record suggests, but they’ve struggled to close out games and Allen has made uncharacteristic mistakes in big situations throughout the year, despite maintaining lofty standards on the whole.
If the Cowboys are ever going to end their long wait for Super Bowl glory, they need to win games like this one in places like Buffalo. I’m more confident in this Cowboys team than any I’ve seen in recent years that they can do so.
Lamar Jackson’s coming off a 300-yard passing game, the Jaguars give up the second-most passing yardage in the NFL on average and ZAY FLOWERS has scored three touchdowns over the last two weeks.
It’s a recipe for value on Monday Night Football and a price of around 2/1 for the rookie receiver Flowers to find the endzone is well worth a punt.
Jackson has targeted him 18 times across back-to-back games against the NFL’s Los Angeles-based teams and he’s caught a receiving touchdown in each of those two encounters. Against the Chargers, he also took a 37-yard rushing attempt to the house, emphasising his dynamic ability within the Ravens offence.
With Jacksonville consistently struggling against the pass, Baltimore will be keen to go aerial and it won’t harm Jackson’s outside MVP chances one bit for him to rack up some big passing numbers for the second week in a row.
Flowers has seen at least four targets in all but one game this season and he’s seen double-figures in four separate games. The rapport with his quarterback is there for all to see and with Flowers in such good form after a six-catch, 60-yard, touchdown-scoring performance, we can expect to see plenty of him on primetime.
Seattle have to target Philadelphia’s weaknesses on Monday night and their rush-defence certainly isn’t that. The might of the Eagles’ defensive line, led by star rookie Jalen Carter, could bring about a long night for Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.
So, the Seahawks will go airborne and recent stats suggest they should have some joy.
The Eagles’ secondary has been surprisingly poor this season and the 259.9 receiving yards they’ve been conceding on average ranks bottom-five in the NFL.
Tyler Lockett and D.K Metcalf are the big names on the Seahawks offensive roster, but it could be JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA who benefits the most from the Eagles’ lacklustre play against receivers.
The rookie is close to breaking the 500-yard mark in his maiden season – a great return for a young WR3 – and although his average game-yardage for the season falls just short of his line of 41.5 yards on Monday night, his increased involvement in the Seattle offence in recent weeks gives cause for a play here.
He’s averaged nine targets across the last two weeks, significantly up on the 5.1 targets he received across his previous NFL outings. The trust is building and if Smith-Njigba receives similar attention on Monday (against a defence that suits him) he’ll be in a great position to smash the 42-yard threshold required to land his overs.
He’s averaged just over ten yards per reception this season, while catching 65% of his targets.
If he’s to be targeted nine times against the Eagles, the figures suggest that he should catch at least five passes, and at over ten yards per reception, the mathematics speaks for themselves.
Posted at 1800 GMT on 16/12/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.