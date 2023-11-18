NFL Week 11 betting tips, points spreads, accumulators and best bets

If the handicapper had been a little nicer to the Commanders this week, this section of the preview would probably be as short and sweet as that. However, the spread is set at nine points currently and, even for a team highly likely to pick up the victory, that’s a lot of points in the NFL. A two-score handicap always opens up the possibility of the favoured team placing the cue on the rack late on, and that veers me away from that particular selection.

The Washington Commanders look set to pick up a home-field victory this weekend, with a depleted and out-of-ideas New York Giants team – led by rookie stand-in quarterback Tommy DeVito – heading to town.

Brian Robinson Jr. is coming off a monster game against Seattle. He's playing well. The offense is locked in. BRob told me, "we can be as good as we want to be...everyone on offense has something to work on." pic.twitter.com/PDNyvq1K5S

Although much of Washington’s offence has come via Sam Howell’s arm, the effectiveness of Brian Robinson is evident. The young running back has eight touchdowns through ten games this season and he’s coming off his best performance so far, which saw him rack up over 150 multi-purpose yards and a score.

In the Giants on Sunday, he faces a team that has conceded 16 rushing touchdowns already this season – the worst defensive record against the run in the entire NFL.

The door appears open for a second-straight big day for Robinson and any plus-money price for the Washington Commander to score looks to be excellent value.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1800 GMT

The Steelers and Browns are far from free-scoring and both teams are most-famed for their defensive stoutness, but two 6-3 teams facing off with a total match points line of just 32.5 simply has to spark interest, regardless of circumstance.

It’s the lowest line of the week and it’s rare to ever see a number so low in the NFL, particularly between teams with winning records.

The injury to Deshaun Watson is a major factor, of course, but the former Houston Texan’s performances haven’t been up to the standard that was once expected of him, so the drop-off in Cleveland’s offensive effectiveness may not be as drastic as the market suggests.

The game will be an attritional grind, with little in the way of eye-catching aerial plays, but that doesn’t mean the two sides can’t move the ball up the field and into scoring position.

The Browns – despite the early-season loss of Nick Chubb – are still the #2 rushing offence in the league and the Steelers were incredibly productive on the ground in week ten, racking up 205 rushing yards in a hard-fought win over the Packers.

The Steelers and Browns combine for an average of more than 40 points per game this season, so hitting the 33-point mark is well within range. It won’t be easy, but it’s simply a line that can’t be ignored.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 1800 GMT

The San Francisco 49ers have scored at least 30 points in six of their nine games this season (coinciding with their six wins) and, following their bye week, the Niners seemed to have their mojo back when they faced and demolished the Jaguars.

Now back to something like full healthiness, a similarly impressive offensive showing from San Francisco can be expected and that brings the total match points line into play.

At 42.5, the line certainly isn’t excessive and if the 49ers can match their seasonal average of 28 points, the travelling Buccaneers will only need to put up 15 points to land the overs.