NFL Week 10 betting tips, points spreads, accumulators and best bets

Ross Williams previews the NFL Week 10 action, with Justin Herbert and Dalton Schultz both featuring among Sunday's best bets.

NFL betting tips: Week 10 Sunday 2pts San Francisco 49ers (-3) to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at 10/11 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pts Jared Goff (Lions) & Justin Herbert (Chargers) 250+ Passing Yards Each at 7/4 (Sky Bet) 3pts Dalton Schultz (Texans) Over 49.5 Receiving Yards at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 1pt Dalton Schultz (Texans) to score a touchdown at 2/1 (General) Monday 2pts Dalton Kincaid (Bills) Over 51.5 Receiving Yards at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, 6pm Sometimes the bye week can arrive at just the right time and I feel like that has been the case for San Francisco. After a blistering start to the season, the 49ers have lost three straight, but the week off allows Kyle Shanahan to galvanise his troops and he’ll be hell-bent on re-discovering the form that made them a prime Super Bowl contender in the opening month of the campaign. It’s a tough outing in week ten in the shape of the Jaguars, who are having their best season of the Trevor Lawrence era, but that keeps the handicap skinny at three points and the Niners are more than capable of covering. Despite the recent defeats, San Francisco are still the fourth-highest scoring team in football and their average tally of 376 yards per game is on par with the much-lauded Philadelphia Eagles. Through eight games, the Niners average 27.3 points and concede 17.5. The differential brings the handicap well into play, particularly as all five of their wins this season have been by at least seven points. The Jaguars are no slouches and will be primed to defend their home patch, but their schedule has been kind so far and it remains to be seen how equipped they are to deal with the firepower of San Francisco. The loss of Trent Williams at left tackle remains a major blow for the 49ers, but they’ll be heartened by the return of star receiver Deebo Samuel – who is expected to have some joy against the Jags’ secondary – and this game will mark the debut of Chase Young, who is set to compliment Nick Bosa on the Niners’ defensive line after a trade from the Washington Commanders. A re-tooled San Francisco is a dangerous team and I’m expecting a significant uplift on their last performance. Jacksonville are too good to be blown out, but the 49ers can cover the spread.

Houston Texans @ Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, 6pm If something’s working, it’s smart to stick to it, and I’m hoping that will be the Houston Texans’ approach this weekend. C.J. Stroud was in historic form last Sunday, throwing for almost 500 yards in a truly remarkable performance for the ages. It was the single most-productive rookie passing display, ever. Naturally, Stroud has been taking the attention and the headlines, but there’s another Houston Texan that deserves his flowers. Tight end Dalton Schultz was responsible for 130 of those Stroud yards on Sunday and – although it was his biggest day of the season – it was no fluke. The former Dallas Cowboy has quietly put together a 350-yard resume through eight games, complete with four touchdowns, each of them coming in the last five weeks. He’s become a true favourite of Stroud in the passing game, averaging over eight targets per game in the last month. Sunday’s breakout game wasn’t a shock, it had been on the cards for a little while. The Texans will be up against it Sunday, against a Cincinnati team that is finding its groove. They’ve won four straight and are well fancied to make it five. They likely will, but these Texans are a much tougher nut to crack than many anticipated and they’ve been proficient in exploiting weaknesses in their opponents. If the Bengals do have an Achilles heel, it’s their play against the tight end position. In 2023, Cincinnati have given up over 66 yards per game to tight ends on average and, in their last two games, both the 49ers and Bills have had success over the middle, accumulating 149 and 81 yards respectively, via their tight ends. It’s an opening for Houston to explore and, with Schultz in such good form, it would be foolish of Houston to reduce his target-count now. With that in mind, a fourth 50-yard game of the season looks to be a very real possibility. If Schultz maintains his average over the past four weeks of more than five catches, and his annual yardage-per-reception tally of 10.6 yards, the numbers speak for themselves. Due to his recent trips to the endzone, he’s also an interesting touchdown scorer proposition, and his generous anytime price is worth a small play.

Detroit Lions @ LA Chargers Sunday, 9.05pm Twelve NFL quarterbacks have averaged over 250 passing yards through eight or more games this season, and two of them face off on Sunday night. Jared Goff (271.8 yards per game) and Justin Herbert (253.3) take centre stage for the Lions and Chargers and I fancy both to crack the 250-mark once again. Goff is enjoying one of his better NFL seasons and has thrown for over 250 yards in five of his eight games, including his last three outings for Detroit. He’s more than capable of racking up the yardage and, sadly for Los Angeles, their defence is incredibly susceptible. So far this season, the Chargers are conceding 313.5 passing yards per game – the only team in the NFL to be conceding 300 or more. It’s a damning statistic and it opens the door for the Lions to have a field day in this match-up, with the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown likely to enjoy big days. Big passing yardage generally correlates to points, which means Justin Herbert will have to stay aggressive in order to compete with the Lions’ aerial attack this weekend. He was up against it in a poor team performance against the Jets last time out, but he hit 298 yards and 259 yards in his previous two games. He also has a 300 and a 400-yard game to his credit this season, along with a career average of 282.7 yards after 57 NFL starts. The Lions are stingier against the pass than the Chargers’ defence, but few quarterbacks in the NFL have the attributes of Herbert and, seeing as they’re likely to be playing from behind, I’m looking forward to seeing the former Oregon quarterback throwing caution to the wind on Sunday.