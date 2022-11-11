LISTEN TO THE EXTRA POINT PODCAST NOW , with Sporting Life NFL tipsters Matt Temple-Marsh & Ross Williams sharing their best bets every week.

Cleveland Browns @ Miami Dolphins

Kick-off time: 1800 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Mix (NFL Redzone)

Best bet: Over 48.5 Total Match Points

Between them this season, the Dolphins and the Browns have been involved in eight games that have cleared the 50-point mark.

Neither of these teams look like genuine contenders at this moment in time, but they sure know how to put on a show. There’s premium talent on both offences, with Tyreek Hill and Nick Chubb leading the way in that regard, but there’s also real fragility in Miami and Cleveland’s defensive units.

No team hits the ‘over’ more than the Cleveland Browns and that’s a bi-product of their inability to avoid a dog-fight. The Browns will score points on you, but every team in the NFL has a shot at firing right back.

It’s a similar story in Miami, who have been in back-to-back shoot-outs against two poor teams in the Lions and Bears respectively.

All told, this makes for a game that should exceed its billing. The Dolphins were flummoxed by Justin Fields’ ground-game last week and, although Cleveland do things in a slightly different way, you’d expect them to have plenty of joy in the rushing department.

And as for Cleveland’s ability to cover and defend the league’s leading receiver, Tyreek Hill...Well, I’ll just wish them luck.

Houston Texans @ New York Giants

Kick-off time: 1800 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Mix (NFL Redzone)

Best bet: New York Giants -4.5

My gut feeling is that this isn’t a game to overthink.

There’s a natural scepticism about the Giants that the franchise may never shake, but the facts are that is a 6-2 home team against the side with the worst record in the NFL. And the handicap is only set at 4.5 points.

The Texans do have threats in an albeit-frustrated Brandin Cooks and a breakout rookie star in Dameon Pierce, but the list quickly dries up beyond those two names. Davis Mills is forging a career for himself at quarterback, but the general consensus is that his best chance of a winning record will be as a back-up elsewhere in the league.

There’s a reason that the Texans only have one win this season.

As for the Giants, there’s no question that their current record is a surprise. No one had the Giants with six wins at this stage of the season but, then again, few could have guaranteed the impact that head coach Brian Daboll has had on Daniel Jones at quarterback, and even fewer would have dared to dream that Saquon Barkley would re-discover his very best form.

New York score more points on average than the Texans, they concede fewer and – so far this season – they’ve given the ball away on fewer occasions. The stats that matter all point towards a Giants victory and, all told, if New York want to be taken seriously in the NFL, winning this game and winning it well is non-negotiable.

New York expects.

Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers

Kick-off time: 2125 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Mix (NFL Redzone)

Best bet: Dallas Cowboys -6.5

Picking against the Green Bay Packers has become something of a trend in this column of late, but until they can turn things around, it’s really tough to consider anything otherwise.

Green Bay host Dallas this weekend – in a big-ticket game that will act as a homecoming for their former Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy – and it could quickly turn nightmarish for the Wisconsin side.

The Cowboys, revitalised by the return of Dak Prescott, have looked excellent in recent weeks and are making a habit of dispatching teams with relative ease. Dallas would match up well against a fully-healthy Packers team in this kind of form, but that’s not even the challenge they’ll face this weekend.

As if things couldn’t get any worse for the team on a five-game losing slide, the Packers lost Eric Stokes, Romeo Doubs and Rashan Gary last week, adding to some already precarious injury woes.

Aaron Rodgers is doing things tough as it is on the injury front and his performance against the Lions last weekend set off some serious alarm bells. For the better part of his career, the reigning MVP has been the best NFL quarterback of all time, in regards to ball security. Famously, Rodgers has navigated entire seasons with only a handful of interceptions.

But last week, he threw three picks to the worst defence in the NFL and, although there was an element of bad luck to one of them, the turnovers were undoubtedly driven by his lapses of judgement.

This is not the Aaron Rodgers that has lit up the screen for the past decade and a half, and that does not bode well for a badly-damaged Green Bay team that now faces a Cowboys outfit boasting a 6-2 record, driven by a +6 turnover differential.

Take an alternative handicap, drive the line out to just shy of a touchdown and hopefully this one gets as ugly as I anticipate.

Posted at 1615 GMT on 11/11/22

