The NFL trade deadline is one of the most exciting times of the league year, and it did not disappoint in 2022 with a slew of major completed deals.

By the time the clock ticked past 4pm Eastern Time on Tuesday (8pm UK) a ton of big names had moved teams, and some ambitious franchises had really loaded up for their NFL post-season bids this season. Tuesday alone delivered 10 done deals with 12 players moving to new teams - a new record for a deadline day. Even before that we had the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Kadarius Toney, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith all involved in high-profile trades. Here is a rundown of who moved where on the final day of trading. Completed Trades The following list shows all the trades completed on deadline day: Bradley Chubb (OLB), Denver Broncos to Miami Dolphins

Bradley Chubb has joined the Miami Dolphins

Denver has gone from Super Bowl contenders to trade sellers in a few short weeks, while 5-3 Miami is loading up for a post-season run. The addition of Chubb gives the Dolphins a new pass rushing threat on defense, to add to that explosive offense. The compensation is steep, with the Fish giving up a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and RB Chase Edmonds. In return Miami gets Chubb and a fifth-rounder in 2025. Jeff Wilson (RB), San Francisco 49ers to Miami Dolphins Wilson became surplus to requirements in the Bay Area the moment the Niners triggered that massive trade for Christian McCaffrey a couple of weeks ago. Miami moved quickly to grab him for a 2023 fifth-round pick to replace Edmonds, who had departed for Denver in the Chubb trade. Another former SF RB teams up again with Mike McDaniel, no surprise there. Chase Claypool (WR), Pittsburgh Steelers to Chicago Bears At last the Bears are buyers, and at last they acquire a weapon for Justin Fields to throw to. They send a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for Claypool, who has never really lived up to his potential yet. He will remain on that rookie deal until the end of 2023, plenty of time to prove he is a guy for the long-term in the Windy City. Calvin Ridley (WR), Atlanta Falcons to Jacksonville Jaguars Talented wideout Ridley will have a new home if and when he is reinstated by the NFL following that one-year suspension for betting on games. The maximum price for the Jags is a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a second-rounder in 2024 - compensation which could become lower dependent on when Ridley is reinstated, and how he performs in future years. T.J. Hockenson (TE), Detroit Lions to Minnesota Vikings

T.J. Hockenson in now with the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are another team with Super Bowl aspirations this year after a terrific 6-1 start, and acquiring Hockenson from the Lions gives their explosive offense another playmaking weapon. Minnesota sends a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-rounder in 2024 to Detroit. It gets back a 2023 fourth and a conditional fourth in 2024, as well as T.J. Nyheim Hines (RB), Indianapolis Colts to Buffalo Bills The Bills are firm favourites with Sky Bet to win Super Bowl LVII, but that doesn’t stop them adding another piece in their quest for a first ever Lombardi trophy. Hines gives them something they have craved in recent months - a pass-catching back who can provide another option for Josh Allen. The compensation is minimal, a conditional sixth-round pick in 2023 and Bills RB Zack Moss. William Jackson (CB), Washington Commanders to Pittsburgh Steelers Washington admits the decision to hand Jackson a massive contract in free agency in 2021 was a massive mistake. After just 16 games in the nation’s capital, he is sent away for a bag of beans - all the Commanders get back is a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 while they give up a conditional seventh in 2025 as part of the deal. Jackson by the way got $26million in guaranteed money in that 2021 contract - the very definition of high-priced bust. Jacob Martin (DE), New York Jets to Denver Broncos After sending Chubb away to the Dolphins, the Broncos quietly acquire a new pass rusher at a much much lower price. They send a fourth-round pick in 2024 to New York to acquire Martin, and get the defensive end and a fifth in 2024 in return. Rashad Fenton (CB), Kansas City Chiefs to Atlanta Falcons The surprising Falcons, who sit on top of the NFC South at 4-4, add depth to a leaky secondary by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to Kansas City for Fenton. He becomes surplus to requirements in KC now that Chiefs 2022 first-round pick Trent McDuffie is healthy and back on the active roster again. Dean Marlowe (S), Atlanta Falcons to Buffalo Bills The Super Bowl favourites make another deadline-day move to add more depth to their roster for the challenges which lie ahead. The 6-1 Bills give up a 2023 seventh-round pick for the experienced Marlowe.