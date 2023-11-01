NFL Trade Deadline: 49ers go all in with Chase Young, Bears land Sweat and Vikes pick up QB

The NFL trade deadline is delivering more and more excitement with each passing year, and it did not disappoint in 2023.

The deadline passed at 4pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, and before the clock ticked round we had two massive deals on deadline day.

One of them has potentially huge implications as we look down the road to playoff season.

NFL Trade Deadline deals in 2023

Here are the major deals done on deadline day, and the days leading up to it:

Chase Young, DE (Washington to San Francisco)

The Niners have lost three straight after looking like the best team in the NFL less than a month ago. Their response? Go out and get potentially one of the best defensive players in the game.

Handing over a 2024 third-round pick to snag the second overall pick in the 2020 Draft was a no-brainer for San Fran, a player who still possesses tantalising potential despite missing the end of the 2021 season and most of 2022 with a torn ACL.

Young, whose contract expires at the end of 2023 after the Commanders failed to pick up his fifth-year option, is on pace for the best season of his pro career with 5 sacks in 6 starts. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year honours back in 2020.

The move also reunites Young with another former Ohio State standout in Nick Bosa, and the pair should give opposing quarterbacks nightmares moving forward.

This is not the first move the Niners have made to improve their pass rush in recent weeks - earlier in October they traded with Denver to acquire former Dallas DE Randy Gregory.

Montez Sweat, DE (Washington to Chicago)

The Commanders traded away another key defensive piece on Tuesday by sending Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

The former Mississippi State star, a first-round pick in 2019, is another Washington star with an expiring contract in a few months, and the Commanders brass decided again it was time to cut ties and get something in return for a player who would cost big bucks to keep around.

Instead it is the Bears, who are bereft of talent on defense and looking to the future, who will need to negotiate a new deal with Sweat. The price will not be cheap for a player who already has 6.5 sacks in 2023 and is on pace for a career year.