NFL tips and Bet Builder: Washington Commanders @ New York Giants live on Sky Sports & DAZN

An all-NFC East clash on Thursday night, as the Giants look to back up a divisional win over the Eagles, while the Commanders are aiming to bounce back from defeat to the Rams.

I’m anticipating some points in this one - at least enough to land the overs. 40 points are required and we have some previous to work with, seeing as these two sides have already faced off in 2026.

The week five match-up yielded 54 points and the Giants in particular are on a decent run, landing the overs line in four of their last five.

Isaiah Likely is enjoying a star turn this season and he looks value.

The tight end terrorised the Washington defence in their previous encounter, hauling in eleven receptions from 13 targets, to the tune of 94 total yards.

With a receiving line set a lowly 45.5 on Thursday, he looks an obvious selection.

Best bet for Commanders @ Giants

I expect Likely to be in the yards on TNF, but he’s also a strong candidate to score.

Alongside his 90+ yards that night in week five, he snagged two touchdowns and he has six to his name this season already.

He’s become a key component of the Giants’ offence and I expect that to continue.

Commanders @ Giants Bet Builder

Leg 1: Over 39.5 total match points

Leg 2: Isaiah Likely over 45.5 receiving yards

Leg 3: Isaiah Likely anytime touchdown

How to watch Commanders @ Giants

This game is live on Sky Sports as well through DAZN with the NFL pass subscription. Kick-off is at 01:15 UK time, Friday.

Posted at 11:40 GMT on 12/11/26

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