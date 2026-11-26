With 17 wins between them already this season, there’s a barnburner on the cards between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills – an AFC rivalry that has spanned the 2020s and almost always delivered.

Firstly, we have to look at PATRICK MAHOMES. Make no mistake, he’s back and he looks as good as ever.

He’s priced around 11/10 to throw 2+ touchdown passes and that’s tough to ignore, even against a team like Buffalo. He’s thrown at least two in his last four outings and he’s maintained a rating of well above 100 in that period, cementing his position as the game’s premier passer. We can expect some Thanksgiving points from Patty.

Speaking of points though, few teams score more per game (31.3) than the Bills so it stands to reason that we should take a look at the touchdown market. The Chiefs’ defence is exceptionally sturdy, having conceded just 14 six-pointers so far this season, but they haven’t faced anything quite like Buffalo.

Josh Allen – the quarterback with the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history – always makes appeal of course, but the value looks to be with JAMES COOK.

How about this for a trend? Cook has scored at least once in every single game since week two – and week one was a game in which he only had 13 carries. He averages about 21.

Cook is evens to score anytime in this game. Need I say more?

Best Bet for Chiefs @ Bills

This rivalry has a very interesting wrinkle. Most would assume the Chiefs have the edge – and they do in a certain regard as they are the team who have won when it’s really mattered. In the Mahomes-Allen era, Kansas City are 4-0 against the Bills in the playoffs.

However, this isn’t the playoffs. This is week 12 of the regular season and although it’s still a big game, it isn’t do-or-die. In regular season competition, the recent record is 5-1 in favour of the Bills and Buffalo have won the last five straight.

Add to that, Buffalo are the form team in the NFL right now and they have homefield advantage at the new Highmark Stadium.

They’ve also beat the spread in their last four games and with a line set beneath the field goal threshold, I’ll take Buffalo to maintain their regular season superiority over their bitter rivals.

Bet Builder

Leg 1: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

Leg 2: James Cook 1+ Touchdown

Leg 3: Buffalo Bills (-2.5) to beat the Kansas City Chiefs

How to watch Chiefs @ Bills

This game is live on Sky Sports as well through DAZN with the NFL pass subscription. Kick-off is at 01:20 UK time, Friday.

Posted at 10:50 GMT on 26/11/26

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