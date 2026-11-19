The AFC South takes centre stage on Thursday night, with the Texans looking to avenge an early-season defeat to the Colts – who look like a team begging for the offseason, despite slender victory over Miami on Sunday.

Although youngster Seth McGowan has been showing up well for the Colts of late, Jonathan Taylor is still Indianapolis’ primary offensive weapon and he is where we start our thinking this week.

Due to a slightly reduced snap-share in recent matchups, Taylor’s rushing-yardage line is set at just 50.5 on Thursday – a number pretty much unheard of in regards to the future Hall of Famer.

Despite a reduced workload, he had 83 yards against the Dolphins at the weekend, Taylor’s seasonal average is 73.9 yards per game and his career average remains an impressive 88.7 YPG. He also rushed for 68 yards in the Colts’ previous encounter with Houston in September.

Let’s take this one to the bank.

The Daniel Jones experiment in Indianapolis simply hasn’t worked. The quarterback has noticeably regressed through the season and it’s tough to ignore his ‘unders’ in this one.

The Colts are ranked dead-last in passing offence right now and they’re facing a defence that relentlessly hunts the quarterback. They’re also going to be without offensive line beef due to a bolstered injury report.

Let’s take Jones to throw for under 180.5 yards, a trend that is entering its fifth-straight week.

Best Bet for Texans & Colts

This looks like a game that will be decided by highlight plays, rather than consistently effective, down-by-down offence. With that in mind, I like Tank Dell.

The Texans’ receiver is well-priced at 3/1 to score and his ability to take the top off defences should be a nightmare for a Colts secondary that has consistently allowed big plays all season.

He’s a genuine deep threat and a favourite target of C.J. Stroud. That could make all the difference in Houston.

Texans & Colts Bet Builder

Leg 1: Jonathan Taylor over 50.5 rushing yards

Leg 2: Daniel Jones under 180.5 passing yards

Leg 3: Tank Dell anytime touchdown

How to watch Texans & Colts

This game is live on Sky Sports as well through DAZN with the NFL pass subscription. Kick-off is at 01:15 UK time, Friday.

Posted at 12:30 GMT on 19/11/26

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