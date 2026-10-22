NFL Thursday night tips and bet builder: New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears, live on Sky Sports & DAZN

Thursday Night Football is upon us once again and, this week, it’s the turn of the Bears and the Patriots, two sides rocking 4-2 records as we enter week seven.

A standout name in the player prop markets this Thursday is Bears’ tight end COLSTON LOVELAND.

The Chicago man has been a key component of the Bears’ offence in the last few weeks – picking up 21 targets across his last three outings – and his yardage line of 43.5 looks very gettable against the Patriots, based on previous match-ups.

He hauled in 65 yards last week and, with Caleb Williams looking as accurate as he’s been in the NFL, he looks a good shout.

Speaking of tight ends, HUNTER HENRY of the Patriots is hard to ignore in the touchdown market.

The New England vet has been on the scoresheet in each of his last two games and the Bears defence he faces this week have shown some fragility against his position.

Notably, Kyle Pitts of the Falcons grabbed a brace just a week ago. Look for Henry to make it three in a row.

What's the best bet for New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears?

Caleb Williams looked incredible back last week, and that’s enough for me to put faith in a home favourite. Particularly an in-form favourite, requiring only a field goal to clear the handicap.

The BEARS are experiencing form like they haven’t seen for a number of years and with some of their key men back on the field, I expect that to continue.

Patriots @ Bears Bet Builder

Leg 1: Chicago Bears (-2.5) to beat New England Patriots

Leg 2: Colston Loveland over 44.5 Receiving Yards

Leg 3: Hunter Henry anytime touchdown

How to watch Patriots @ Bears Bet

This game is live on Sky Sports as well through DAZN with the NFL pass subscription. Kick-off is at 01:15 UK time, Friday.

Preview Posted at 16:00 BST on 22/10/26

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