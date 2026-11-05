NFL Thursday night tips and bet builder: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Baltimore Ravens live on Sky Sports & DAZN

It’s the turn of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, taking on a Baltimore Ravens side that are in all kinds of trouble! If things were bad heading into last weekend, things certainly got worse just one offensive snap into their contest. The loss of Lamar Jackson sent shockwaves through the stadium, and the league itself.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano is set to be thrust under the primetime lights after debuting at the weekend and the task could hardly be tougher. He threw an interception on Sunday and he’s priced at 5/2 to throw 2+ against one of the league’s leading defences. That looks like value, and Fagnano is likely to be kept out there no matter what on Thursday, with the reinforcement of Jacoby Brissett not arriving until next week.

A Ravens win is hard to see in this one, but they should be too good to stay scoreless. DERRICK HENRY is priced at plus-money to score a touchdown Thursday night and that is an incredibly rare sight. He scored on Sunday despite Baltimore’s ills and at that price, it’s hard to ignore one of the most prolific touchdown scorers in NFL history.

Sticking with the running back position, BHAYSHUL TUTEN also looks well-priced at around even-money to find the endzone, in a game his team is predicted to win comfortably. Tuten has been impressive of late and he’s scored a brace in his last two outings.

Jaguars @ Ravens bet builder

Leg 1: Derrick Henry to score a touchdown

Leg 2: Bhaysul Tuten to score a touchdown

Leg 3: Joe Fagnano 2+ Interceptions

How to watch Jaguars @ Ravens

This game is live on Sky Sports as well through DAZN with the NFL pass subscription. Kick-off is at 01:15 UK time, Friday.

Posted at 14:00 GMT on 05/11/26

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