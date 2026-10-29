NFL Thursday night tips and bet builder: Green Bay Packers @ Carolina Panthers, live on Sky Sports & DAZN

Thursday night provides an NFC showdown between Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers.

Having returned to the fold with a healthy snap-count and a touchdown last week, Josh Jacobs is a logical place to start this week.

Although he hasn’t been without his problems, Jacobs is prolific, bagging 30 all-purpose touchdowns across his last two seasons, making him an obvious scoring candidate on his home field of Lambeau Field.

Sticking with the Packers, I like the look of Matthew Golden’s receiving line against a middling Panthers unit.

An offensive shootout is likely between these two NFC sides and Golden has been impressive so far this season, recording three 100+ yard games in his last five.

He’s averaging almost ten targets per game and at that rate, his number of 58.5 yards is more than gettable.

What is the best bet for Packers @ Panthers

The Panthers are very much a factor in this game and Bryce Young is a primary reason.

He’s been outstanding thus far, bar a team-wide blip last time out, and I’d fancy him to clear his passing yardage line of 252.5 against a team that will post a score that will need chasing.

He’s cleared this line in four of his last five and that’s a strong trend worth capitalising on.

Packers @ Panthers bet builder

Leg 1: Bryce Young over 253.5 passing yards

Let 2: Josh Jacobs anytime touchdown

Leg 3: Matthew Golden over 58.5 receiving yards

How to watch Packers @ Panthers

This game is live on Sky Sports as well through DAZN with the NFL pass subscription. Kick-off is at 12:15 UK time, Friday.

Preview Posted at 10:10 GMT on 29/10/26

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