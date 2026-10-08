NFL Thursday Night betting tips: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys, live on Sky Sports & DAZN

Ross Williams previews Thursday night's NFL action, with three bets to consider for the clash between Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL betting tips: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys
2pts Ceedee Lamb 100+ Receiving Yards at 8/5 (bet365)
2pts Jalon Daniels 50+ Rushing Yards at evens (bet365)
2pts Dallas Cowboys (-8.5) to win at 10/11 (General)
An interesting encounter on Thursday Night Football this week with the winless Buccaneers travelling to Dallas to take on a Cowboys team buoyant after victory over their cross-state rivals, the Houston Texans.
The Dallas Cowboys are heavy favourites and the spread currently stands at a hefty 8.5 points. That number, however, doesn’t scare me. On current form, Dallas are miles beyond Tampa Bay and the Bucs are further hampered by the continued absence of Baker Mayfield.
Shockingly, Tampa are 0-13 against the spread in their last 13 NFL match-ups and they look to simply lack the firepower to overturn that trend tonight. Let’s take the COWBOYS -8.5.
One area I can envisage some Tampa joy is the run game, based on Dallas’ recent inability to contain their opponents on the ground. The Cowboys have conceded 150+ rushing yards per game so far (2nd-worst in the NFL) and that may spring opportunities for rookie quarterback JALON DANIELS.
The former Kansas Jayhawk was a proficient runner in the college game, with 117 carries in his final season, and he ripped off 55 yards on eight carries in his first start last week. I like Daniels 50+ rushing yards at evens in his second outing.
Best bet for Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys?
Avoiding CEEDEE LAMB this week would be crazy. The Dallas receiver is coming off a truly monumental game, collecting 17 receptions – from 21 targets – for 189 yards and a touchdown. It’s no flash in the pan, either.
Lamb is now on a run of three-straight games with 100+ yards and he’s seen at least eight targets in all his games so far this season. Let’s ride with the hot hand and go for another 100+ yard game from Lamb.
Buccaneers @ Cowboys Bet Builder
- Leg 1: Ceedee Lamb 100+ Receiving Yards
- Leg 2: Jalon Daniels 50+ Rushing Yards
- Leg 3: Dallas Cowboys (-8.5) to win
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys
- This game is live on Sky Sports as well through DAZN with the NFL pass subscription. Kick-off is at 01:15 UK time, Friday.
Preview Posted at 13:50 BST on 08/10/26
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