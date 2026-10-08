NFL Thursday Night betting tips: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys, live on Sky Sports & DAZN

An interesting encounter on Thursday Night Football this week with the winless Buccaneers travelling to Dallas to take on a Cowboys team buoyant after victory over their cross-state rivals, the Houston Texans.

The Dallas Cowboys are heavy favourites and the spread currently stands at a hefty 8.5 points. That number, however, doesn’t scare me. On current form, Dallas are miles beyond Tampa Bay and the Bucs are further hampered by the continued absence of Baker Mayfield.

Shockingly, Tampa are 0-13 against the spread in their last 13 NFL match-ups and they look to simply lack the firepower to overturn that trend tonight. Let’s take the COWBOYS -8.5.

One area I can envisage some Tampa joy is the run game, based on Dallas’ recent inability to contain their opponents on the ground. The Cowboys have conceded 150+ rushing yards per game so far (2nd-worst in the NFL) and that may spring opportunities for rookie quarterback JALON DANIELS.

The former Kansas Jayhawk was a proficient runner in the college game, with 117 carries in his final season, and he ripped off 55 yards on eight carries in his first start last week. I like Daniels 50+ rushing yards at evens in his second outing.