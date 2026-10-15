NFL Thursday Night betting tips: Seattle Seahawks @ Denver Broncos, live on Sky Sports & DAZN

Ross Williams previews Thursday night's NFL action, with three bets to consider for the clash between Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.
NFL betting tips: Seattle Seahawks @ Denver Broncos
2pts Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) to win at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
2pts Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ Touchdown at evens (Sky Bet)
2pts Bo Nix under 197.5 Passing Yards at 10/11 (General)
Thursday Night Football throws together two 3-2 teams eager to shine under the primetime lights.
One player who is no stranger to shining on the big stage is Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year in the NFL has kicked off 2026 in even better form than last season, averaging over 100 receiving yards per game and hauling in a HEAP of touchdowns.
JSN has scored seven in five games and only blanked once, making him a prime endzone contender on Thursday night. Denver’s defence can be stingy, but with EVS on offer, we have to go with the man in form.
Speaking of stingy defences, Seattle are lights-out against the pass. They’ve conceded the fewest passing yards in the league through five weeks and that sets up a particularly tricky night for Bo Nix, who has struggled so far in a Broncos offence that has flattered to deceive.
His passing yardage line is set at 197.5 on Thursday and I like the ‘under’ against a side that has only given up 150 per game. Nix has also failed to reach 198+ yards in three of his five games so far, including last week.
What's the best bet for Seattle Seahawks @ Denver Broncos?
The Seahawks just look like the bet. They’re favoured, but by less than a field goal, and they stack up well against a Broncos team that is also lacking some of its key defensive talent – namely star cornerback Pat Surtain.
I’d expect a tight game but fully expect Seattle to get the job done.
Seahawks @ Broncos Bet Builder
- Leg 1: Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) to win at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
- Leg 2: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ Touchdown at EVS (Sky Bet)
- Leg 3: Bo Nix under 197.5 Passing Yards at 10/11 (General)
How to watch Seahawks @ Broncos
- This game is live on Sky Sports as well through DAZN with the NFL pass subscription. Kick-off is at 01:15 UK time, Friday.
Preview Posted at 10:50 BST on 15/10/26
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