NFL Thursday Night betting tips: Seattle Seahawks @ Denver Broncos, live on Sky Sports & DAZN

Thursday Night Football throws together two 3-2 teams eager to shine under the primetime lights.

One player who is no stranger to shining on the big stage is Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year in the NFL has kicked off 2026 in even better form than last season, averaging over 100 receiving yards per game and hauling in a HEAP of touchdowns.

JSN has scored seven in five games and only blanked once, making him a prime endzone contender on Thursday night. Denver’s defence can be stingy, but with EVS on offer, we have to go with the man in form.

Speaking of stingy defences, Seattle are lights-out against the pass. They’ve conceded the fewest passing yards in the league through five weeks and that sets up a particularly tricky night for Bo Nix, who has struggled so far in a Broncos offence that has flattered to deceive.

His passing yardage line is set at 197.5 on Thursday and I like the ‘under’ against a side that has only given up 150 per game. Nix has also failed to reach 198+ yards in three of his five games so far, including last week.