NFL MVP Watch: Dak Prescott takes over, Purdy stuns Hurts and Mahomes falters

Let’s look at how the race for NFL MVP stands in 2023, 13 weeks into the regular season.

One poor performance or one minor injury can wreck everything - continued excellence is the only way to win this bauble.

Betting on the MVP race is one of the most volatile markets around, providing weekly swings with one false move potentially ruining a contender’s dreams of picking up the big prize.

MVP race and odds in 2023

Week 13 is in the books, and the MVP picture has undergone a MASSIVE shakeup:

3/1 Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys): A few short weeks ago, Prescott was seemingly out of the MVP race. But now - all of a sudden - he is our new favourite. Dak has been unquestionably the hottest QB in pro football for the past six games, throwing 20 TD passes and just two interceptions to fire the Cowboys towards the NFL playoffs. His latest masterpiece was throwing for 299 yards and three scores in a 41-35 defeat of Seattle on Thursday Night Football. Next up is a massive confrontation with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles with the NFC East title race firmly in focus. Another chance for Prescott to further state his MVP case.

7/2 Brock Purdy (QB, San Francisco 49ers): Purdy was 14/1 to become NFL MVP this season heading into that huge Week 13 showdown with the Eagles at the Linc, but he left the City of Brotherly Love trading at just a quarter of those odds. Purdy, and the Niners, were sensational in delivering a spectacular 42-19 demolition of their main rival in the NFC. Brock’s numbers were fitting - 314 passing yards, 4 TD passes and a passer rating of 148.8. Next up is a home game against divisional rival Seattle on Sunday.

7/2 Jalen Hurts (QB, Philadelphia Eagles): Hurts had been a firm 6/4 MVP favourite going into that loss to San Francisco, and he wasn’t terrible from a personal perspective. Jalen did throw for 298 yards and a TD, but the final scoreline was shocking and wins in big games mean a lot when it comes to MVP voting. Hurts has a quick chance to get his bid back on track when Philly travels to Dallas on Sunday for that key Week 14 showdown.

6/1 Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs): Sunday night in Green Bay told us what we had feared for a little while. These Chiefs are not the same ones we saw in 2022, and Mahomes is not quite the same QB. Patrick threw for an underwhelming 210 yards, one TD and one pick in the loss to the Packers, and now his team is in real danger of missing out on the #1 seed for the NFL playoffs. This Sunday provides a meeting with dangerous Buffalo, things are not getting any easier for Mahomes and co.

8/1 Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens): Lamar’s odds slid out from 5/1 after he sat out Week 13 with the Ravens on a bye. Not fair you might say, but he was in the background as Prescott and Purdy put on spectacular shows in primetime. Jackson will bid to get his candidacy back in the spotlight on Sunday when Baltimore faces the Los Angeles Rams.

8/1 Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Miami Dolphins): Tua remains solid at 8/1 after throwing for 280 yards and a pair of scores in Miami’s 45-15 beatdown of the Washington Commanders in Week 13. One big question remains about the Dolphins QB though - can he and his team beat the best? Until now they’ve looked like flat-track bullies, and a Week 14 meeting with Tennessee will not change that, whatever happens. At some stage Tua will have to win a big one, or two.

16/1 Tyreek Hill (WR, Miami Dolphins): Wow, a player prominent in the MVP betting who IS NOT a QB. The fact Tyreek is now very much in the conversation shows you just how good he’s been in 2023. Hill is an unstoppable force and showed it again in Week 13 - catching 5 Tua passes for 157 yards and a pair of long TDs. He’s an incredible athlete and is on course to smash all receiving records with a 2000-yard season. Will that be enough to give him a true shot at MVP honours? We’ll find out in a few short weeks.

Best of the rest: If you’re wondering where the defensive players are - the answer is nowhere. Only one has ever won MVP in the award’s long history (more on that to come) and Cleveland DE Myles Garrett is the shortest odds in 2023, at 150/1.

Previous winners - the stats

If anybody ever tells you that the NFL is not all about the quarterback in 2023, just cite the latest odds for MVP. Then show them the list of previous winners. Nobody can deny it.

The Pro Football Writers of America began voting for MVP in 1975, and since then the men under center have absolutely dominated. In total, some 33 QBs have won the award outright in that time while Brett Favre shared with Barry Sanders in 1997.

Running backs are next best with 11 wins along with that Sanders share. But we haven’t had an RB take the prize since Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings in 2012.

Now - partly thanks to rule changes - it is all about the QB. They have won the last 10 awards and 18 of the last 20. For your reference, here are the last 10:

● 2012: Adrian Peterson (RB, Minnesota)

● 2013: Peyton Manning (QB, Denver)

● 2014: Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay)

● 2015: Cam Newton (QB, Carolina)

● 2016: Matt Ryan (QB, Atlanta)

● 2017: Tom Brady (QB, New England)

● 2018: Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City)

● 2019: Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore)

● 2020: Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay)

● 2021: Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay)

● 2022: Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City)

The only two players outside QB and RB to be NFL MVP in the modern era are both generational talents - linebacker Lawrence Taylor (the only defensive winner) in 1986 and San Francisco WR Jerry Rice one year later.

Voting - who chooses the MVP?

This isn’t some nationwide fan vote - it is taken incredibly seriously. As such only 50 sports writers get to cast their vote for NFL MVP.

The big thing to note about the voting is WHEN it happens. Votes are cast at the end of the NFL regular season, so any success in the playoffs and Super Bowl DOES NOT count.

This is all about sustained excellence and brilliance throughout a 17-game season. Hot streaks in January and February do not apply.

When is NFL MVP announced?

NFL MVP is now announced at the league’s annual Awards Ceremony, a glitzy bash which takes place in the host Super Bowl city on the Thursday of game week.

That means the 2023 MVP should be crowned in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday February 8, 2024.