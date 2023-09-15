NFL MVP odds and news: Who leads the race for pro football’s biggest award?

NFL MVP (Most Valuable Player) is the most prized individual award in pro football, and it provides a tantalising subplot to every single season.

Betting on the MVP race is one of the most volatile markets around, providing weekly swings with one false move potentially ruining a contender’s dreams of picking up the big prize. One poor performance or one minor injury can wreck everything - continued excellence is the only way to win this bauble. Let’s look at how the race for NFL MVP stands in 2023, one week into the regular season. MVP race and odds in 2023 The race is WIDE OPEN after Week 1, on the back of a slate of games which saw pre-season favourite Patrick Mahomes suffer a big loss while three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers exited stage left: 6/1 Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs): The Detroit Lions were many a media member’s trendy Super Bowl pick, so Mahomes dropping an L in the season opener was not an enormous shock. But a quiet night for last season’s Super Bowl hero showed just how much the absence of All-World TE Travis Kelce (also linked with Taylor Swift this week…) impacts him and the Chiefs offense. The good news for Mahomes is that Kelce’s injury does not appear to be a serious one. Just as well with a tricky assignment vs Jacksonville up next. 6/1 Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Miami Dolphins): The big question for Tua last season was health, as multiple concussions ruined what had been a really promising season. The former Alabama man started 2023 by putting up huge numbers in an epic win over the Chargers, and he has all the offensive weapons he needs for a run at MVP honours. Assuming he stays upright.

Watch Tua Tagovailoa’s four most improbable completions from the @MiamiDolphins Week 1 win over the Chargers! 🎯@Tua | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/yYAe9Ev2tF — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 11, 2023

9/1 Jalen Hurts (QB, Philadelphia Eagles): Hurts had a relatively quiet opening to the 2023 season (170 passing yards) as the Eagles relied on their terrific defense to help get them to a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro. Hurts though has proved himself a devastating dual threat through the air and on the ground, and should prove a worthy contender for MVP again this season. 9/1 Joe Burrow (QB, Cincinnati Bengals): Just three days after becoming the NFL’s highest-paid player, Burrow came right back down to earth with a massive bump. Joe’s new $275million five-year contract was quickly forgotten as the Bengals QB once again fell victim to his very own Kryptonite - the Cleveland Browns. He threw for just 82 yards before being benched in a miserable 24-3 loss to open the season. We expect Burrow to bounce back, but 2023 was not supposed to start like this. 9/1 Trevor Lawrence (QB, Jacksonville Jaguars): Lawrence finally started to show his generational talent in the pros in 2022 after the dumpster fire that was Urban Meyer’s Jags reign in 2021. Further progression is expected of the former Clemson standout in 2023 and he started by throwing for 241 yards and a couple of scores in a season-opening victory over Indianapolis. Next up is that shootout with Mahomes and the Chiefs. 11/1 Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo Bills): Allen looked like an MVP lock when he started the 2022 season absolutely on fire, but a campaign which began with Super Bowl aspirations in Buffalo once again ended in disappointment. The season opener in 2023 provided more frustration for Allen and ‘Bills Mafia’ as they failed to overcome the Jets in New York even after the aforementioned Rodgers went down early with a torn Achilles. Allen threw three interceptions to Jets safety Jordan Whitehead en route to a 22-16 overtime loss. Yes the Jets defense is potentially elite, but the misfires have to be a concern for any Allen backers out there.

14/1 Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens): Lamar was efficient rather than spectacular in a season-opening win over Houston, but much stiffer tests await for the Ravens signal caller. It’s been a while since he hit the heady heights of that memorable 2019 MVP campaign, and the jury is still out on whether 2023 will see that return to regular brilliance. 16/1 Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys): The Cowboys sit atop plenty of power rankings lists after absolutely destroying the New York Giants 40-0 at MetLife on Sunday Night Football. Prescott didn’t even need to showcase his full arsenal of offensive weapons as a swarming Dallas defense wrecked Big Blue on their home turf. The Cowboys have a loaded roster and the pressure is on Dak to lead them to a first Lombardi trophy since 1996. Can he deliver? 20/1 Brock Purdy (QB, San Francisco 49ers): Purdy went from ‘Mr Irrelevant’ (the final pick of the NFL Draft) in 2022 to leading the Niners into the NFC title game. Back healthy from the elbow injury which ruined his day at the Linc in January, Purdy started 2023 in mid-season form, throwing for 220 yards and a pair of scores in a dominant win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. That was a mighty impressive statement from San Fran, and Kyle Shanahan’s innovative offensive scheme means Purdy has MVP race relevance. If you’re wondering where the non-QBs are, we’ll come next onto the grim MVP stats for anybody not playing under center in recent years. But just for the record, San Francisco RB Christian McCaffrey is a 66/1 shot while Dallas LB Micah Parsons and Cleveland DE Myles Garrett are the shortest defensive players at 100/1. Previous winners - the stats If anybody ever tells you that the NFL is not all about the quarterback in 2023, just cite the latest odds for MVP. Then show them the list of previous winners. Nobody can deny it. The Pro Football Writers of America began voting for MVP in 1975, and since then the men under center have absolutely dominated. In total, some 33 QBs have won the award outright in that time while Brett Favre shared with Barry Sanders in 1997. Running backs are next best with 11 wins along with that Sanders share. But we haven’t had an RB take the prize since Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings in 2012. Now - partly thanks to rule changes - it is all about the QB. They have won the last 10 awards and 18 of the last 20. For your reference, here are the last 10: 2012: Adrian Peterson (RB, Minnesota)

2013: Peyton Manning (QB, Denver)

2014: Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay)

2015: Cam Newton (QB, Carolina)

2016: Matt Ryan (QB, Atlanta)

2017: Tom Brady (QB, New England)

2018: Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City)

2019: Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore)

2020: Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay)

2021: Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay)

2022: Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City) The only two players outside QB and RB to be NFL MVP in the modern era are both generational talents - linebacker Lawrence Taylor (the only defensive winner) in 1986 and San Francisco WR Jerry Rice one year later. Voting - who chooses the MVP? This isn’t some nationwide fan vote - it is taken incredibly seriously. As such only 50 sports writers get to cast their vote for NFL MVP. The big thing to note about the voting is WHEN it happens. Votes are cast at the end of the NFL regular season, so any success in the playoffs and Super Bowl DOES NOT count. This is all about sustained excellence and brilliance throughout a 17-game season. Hot streaks in January and February do not apply. When is NFL MVP announced? NFL MVP is now announced at the league’s annual Awards Ceremony, a glitzy bash which takes place in the host Super Bowl city on the Thursday of game week. That means the 2023 MVP should be crowned in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday February 8, 2024.