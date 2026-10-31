NFL money line best bets and prop picks for week 8 including Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnatti Bengals

We’ll kick things off with a look at the biggest mismatch of the weekend on paper. The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the hapless Tennessee Titans and the spread is hefty, with the hosts favoured by 12.5 points.

A Bengals win by that margin wouldn’t shock anyone, but double-figure handicaps are hardly ever wise betting options due to the prospect of ‘backdoor covers’ so, instead, our best opportunities appear to be in the player prop market.

One particular standout name is TEE HIGGINS.

Although the Bengals receiver is technically #2 on the depth chart behind the mercurial Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins has been the main man in Joe Burrow’s offence so far this season.

Through six games, he’s outperformed Chase across almost all major volume categories, collecting one more catch, five more targets and – rather impressively – 220 more yards.

Due to him being Cincy’s ‘number two guy’ on paper, Higgins’ player prop lines are generally a little softer than the out-and-out #1's and that remains the case this week.

He’s 5/6 to record over 70.5 receiving yards and based on the numbers available to us, that’s a play.

Higgins is averaging a whopping 95.2 yards per game this season and he’s cleared the desired total in four of his six games.

Plus, the match-up is naturally favourable against a Titans team that are struggling to get anything going. Just last week, Tennessee allowed 90+ receiving yards to two Cleveland receivers and, overall, they ship just over 245 yards per game through the air.

This Higgins number looks soft and I think we can capitalise.

Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets

Whenever someone scores a brace of touchdowns, they are an obvious point of interest a week later. Often, it can be marked down as a fluke and we can go about our business, but there is one this Sunday that stands up as a strong option after closer inspection.

MASON TAYLOR of the New York Jets was a shining light on a disappointing afternoon for the team, as they fell to the Dolphins. The tight end hauled in five grabs for 62 yards and – crucially – two touchdowns.

Miami struggled to handle him and, by the end of the game, Taylor had become the Jets’ most-used redzone target for the entire season – though granted, they haven’t been in that position quite as much as some other teams.

Nursing a 2-5 record, the Jets desperately need to lean into anything that is remotely working for them and Taylor’s impact in that scoring part of the field stands out.

He’s currently priced at 15/4 to score anytime on Sunday and that’s worth a sprinkle. Those odds are pretty long for a first-choice tight end and the Jets find themselves in unfamiliar territory this weekend. They are actually favoured to win the game.

The Las Vegas Raiders are the opposition and that only adds to Taylor’s touchdown-scoring chances.

The Silver and Black have struggled against the tight end position this year in a big way. In fact, they have actually conceded eight touchdowns to TEs alone, through seven games. This includes their clash with the Saints earlier in the season, where they gave up 12 catches to TEs and four (yes, four) touchdowns to the tandem of Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant.

It’s a very clear Achilles' heel and with Taylor in form, it’s surely a factor that the Jets will look to exploit. With a hefty price on offer, let’s take a chance on him.

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys

He’s battled some niggling injuries in the early part of his rookie season, but JEREMIYAH LOVE is ready to go for the Cardinals this weekend.

He’s off the injury report, expected to play, and his return match-up against the Cowboys really couldn’t be better.

Dallas have found ways to win games this season, including last week against Philadelphia, but those victories have been despite some pretty torrid defensive performances.

More than anything, the Cowboys have really struggled against the run. They have conceded the most rushing yards in the NFL through seven weeks and they’re one of only two franchises to have already shipped over 1,000 yards on the ground. All told, teams are averaging 145 rushing yards against the Cowboys, which is… a lot.

This is a dream scenario for Love, a rookie talent who will be keen to kickstart his season – and his career – after a frustrating opening. His yardage lines are low due to his lack of recent numbers and he’s a solid price to find the endzone for the third time this season at 6/4.

Don’t go heavy on Love, but he’s talented enough to make a mockery of these prices if he’s truly 100% and the Cowboys don’t have a major turnaround, which is unlikely.

Posted at 15:50 GMT on 31/10/26

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