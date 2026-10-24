NFL money line best bets and prop picks for week 7 including Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints (Paris)

The NFL hits Paris this week and I think the French public could be treated to a contest on par with last week’s London showdown.

The total match points line between the Saints and Steelers is set at 44.5 and the underlying numbers point to an opportunity there.

The combined average points scored per game between the two teams is currently 48.1, while the defensive average of the pair is 51 points conceded per game. Take both stats into account and the number presented by the bookmakers appears to be wide of the mark.

Added to that, the ‘over’ has landed in four of the Saints’ six games so far this season, while it’s landed in four-straight Steelers match-ups.

I would go on, but this doesn’t feel like a pick we need to overthink. Both teams score, both teams concede. Let’s see some Parisian points.

San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons

A trap line? Perhaps. But I think it’s one we take a chance on.

The 49ers have been made 2.5-point favourites over the Falcons this weekend and that particular handicap seems… short?

Let’s look at the facts.

San Francisco are 6-0 and ruling the roost in the NFC right now. They have failed to beat the spread on two of those six occasions, but in each of those games the spread was seven points, and they managed to win by six points. Hardly a concern.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are 2-4 and coming off two straight defeats.

One caveat is that San Francisco are on a short week as they are backing up from a primetime contest with Washington on Monday night. But this doesn’t look like a team ill-equipped to deal with that particular bout of adversity. They are on fire.

There is a chance the Niners will be without the services of Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel on Sunday afternoon, which will undoubtedly limit their big-play ability, but the form of MVP candidate Brock Purdy gives me faith that San Francisco can wade through the challenge of the Falcons without their full-strength line-up. This is still a team with Christian McCaffrey in the backfield and George Kittle at tight end, after all.

With all this in mind, am I expecting the Niners to destroy the Falcons? No, and if the handicap was closer to where I’d have it, this would be a game I’d avoid. However, I am yet to see a version of the 2026 49ers that isn’t a field goal better than the Falcons and, for that reason, I’m in.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks

There’s no narrative like a revenge game and this week’s Sunday Night Football match-up provides a good one.

The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and, with them, the reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

He’s still a favourite in Seattle – and will be forever more – after his heroics on the biggest stage last season, helping to secure the Lombardi Trophy for the Seahawks. However, Walker will be aiming to play villain on Sunday night as he takes on the side that – despite everything – was willing to let him walk.

He’s well placed to do so, too. Not content with Super Bowl MVP honours, Walker has kicked off the 2026 season – in new colours – in scintillating form.

His 665 rushing yards so far this season is league-leading, despite the fact that Kansas City have already had their bye week, and his six rushing touchdowns place Walker in the NFL’s top ten for rushing scores.

Overall, including two through the air, Walker has eight touchdowns in five games and that kind of form makes the prospect of him inflicting some pain on his former employers very tempting.

He’s backable at 4/5 to score anytime and Walker’s worth a sprinkle on the brace at 5/1, seeing as he’s landed 2+ touchdowns in four of his last five games.

The Seahawks have a sturdy defence against the run, but they face a frightening opponent this weekend, albeit one they know well.

Posted at 14:15 BST on 24/10/26

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