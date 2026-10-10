NFL money line best bets and prop picks for week 5 including Philadelphia Eagles @ Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley

Philadelphia Eagles @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley)

October 11, 1430 BST, live on Sky Sports+

This weekend brings us the second of 2026’s NFL London games and the UK’s designated home team – the Jacksonville Jaguars – have rarely headed to British soil with more optimism.

The Jags have run up a 3-1 record through the opening month of the campaign and there’s plenty to be thrilled out. Jacksonville have racked up a cool 26 points per game so far and – more impressively – their defence is ranked 2nd overall in the NFL for points conceded (13.3 per game).

Trevor Lawrence – the Jags’ star quarterback – appears to have made the step up he’s always threatened, too. His completion percentage of 69.2% is comfortably higher than anything he’s recorded in his five previous years in the league and he’s remained extremely resistant to interceptions, throwing just two inside the opening four games, while throwing eight touchdowns.

All-in-all, the Jaguars find themselves in a fantastic spot.

But the same cannot be said for their opposition.

Philadelphia started the season in the winning column, picking up two victories initially, but things have capitulated since. Brutal back-to-back losses to the Bears and Rams have placed the Eagles on a firm slide, and that’s the least of their worries.

Casual fans attending Sunday’s game will be excused for barely recognising the Philadelphia team that take to the field. Even the most hardened NFL fans may have some trouble!

Offensive superstars Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert were already out of this match-up, and things have gone from bad to worse.

Elite offensive tackle Lane Johnson retired suddenly in the week after a stellar 14-season career and that news was followed by the trade of Cam Jurgens to Baltimore.

In short, the Philadelphia Eagles are taking to the field on Sunday, but they are not the Philadelphia Eagles we have come to expect in the last few years.

This looks like a franchise about to blow things up and go back to the drawing board, and that doesn’t bode well for their chances this Sunday against a team in a very different scenario.

The 7.5 point handicap is fairly hefty on paper, but few would be surprised to see a two-score Jacksonville win in London.