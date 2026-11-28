Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings

We’ll kick off in Minneapolis, with a game that looks to have blowout potential. The Vikings have run a gauntlet in the past month and it’s led to them dropping three of their last four games against stiff opposition. However, they’re still sitting pretty with a 7-3 record due to their strong start to the year and the schedule is about to open up for them.

Their opposition, the Atlanta Falcons, are in distress. They’ve won just one of their last six games (albeit a shock over the 49ers) and they’ve suffered three-straight hammerings, losing by 16, 17 and 22 points respectively. Over this period, they’ve averaged just 10 points per game. In short, their race looks run.

So, what’s the angle here?

Eight of the Vikings’ 10 games this season have gone UNDER the total match points line, and all of those games saw fewer than 41 points. It’s a staggering record and a trend that looks likely to continue this weekend.

For balance, Minnesota’s game last week did go over the 41.5-point threshold, as they were defeated 35-10. However, they were facing the San Francisco 49ers – the #1 scoring offence in the NFL right now. Even then, it was pretty tight, with only one score making the difference.

The Falcons, in contrast, are the 23rd-ranked offence in the league, averaging 10 points fewer per game than the all-powerful Niners. A very different kettle of fish.

This matchup against the Vikings defence is brutal for Atlanta. Minnesota average 3.8 sacks per game – more than any other team – and they are aggressive to (genuinely) historic levels.

The Vikings have produced blitz packages on more than 70% of their defensive plays. No team has ever maintained that level of aggression over a ten-game regular season stretch.

They are relentless in putting quarterbacks under pressure and that’s terrible news for Michael Penix Jr, who has struggled in recent weeks.

He’s thrown six interceptions in his last three games and his inability to evade the pass-rush has been a problem throughout his fledgling NFL career.

Atlanta’s offence will inevitably struggle in Minnesota, so I like the play on the under.

We will see points in the game, but I suspect almost exclusively from those in purple.

Plus-money for any RB1 to score – for a favoured team – is always of interest and AARON JONES is available at 13/8 to find the endzone here.

He’s scored in each of the last two games and, although Jordan Mason is also on the Vikes’ roster, Jones has commanded much of the redzone attention for Minnesota, collecting 22 touches inside the 20 to Mason’s eight.

He should get opportunities, and on recent form he scores.