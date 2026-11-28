Ross Williams previews Sunday's Week 12 NFL action and he's eyeing another big points haul for the Jacksonville Jaguars on their return home.
NFL betting tips: Week 12
2pts Falcons @ Vikings under 41.5 total match points at 10/11 (General)
2pts Aaron Jones (Vikings) anytime touchdown at 13/8 (Best Price)
2pts Jacksonville Jaguars to score over 31.5 points at evens (Best Price)
1pt Jacksonville Jaguars to score over 39.5 points at 7/2 (Best Price)
Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings
We’ll kick off in Minneapolis, with a game that looks to have blowout potential. The Vikings have run a gauntlet in the past month and it’s led to them dropping three of their last four games against stiff opposition. However, they’re still sitting pretty with a 7-3 record due to their strong start to the year and the schedule is about to open up for them.
Their opposition, the Atlanta Falcons, are in distress. They’ve won just one of their last six games (albeit a shock over the 49ers) and they’ve suffered three-straight hammerings, losing by 16, 17 and 22 points respectively. Over this period, they’ve averaged just 10 points per game. In short, their race looks run.
So, what’s the angle here?
Eight of the Vikings’ 10 games this season have gone UNDER the total match points line, and all of those games saw fewer than 41 points. It’s a staggering record and a trend that looks likely to continue this weekend.
For balance, Minnesota’s game last week did go over the 41.5-point threshold, as they were defeated 35-10. However, they were facing the San Francisco 49ers – the #1 scoring offence in the NFL right now. Even then, it was pretty tight, with only one score making the difference.
The Falcons, in contrast, are the 23rd-ranked offence in the league, averaging 10 points fewer per game than the all-powerful Niners. A very different kettle of fish.
This matchup against the Vikings defence is brutal for Atlanta. Minnesota average 3.8 sacks per game – more than any other team – and they are aggressive to (genuinely) historic levels.
The Vikings have produced blitz packages on more than 70% of their defensive plays. No team has ever maintained that level of aggression over a ten-game regular season stretch.
They are relentless in putting quarterbacks under pressure and that’s terrible news for Michael Penix Jr, who has struggled in recent weeks.
He’s thrown six interceptions in his last three games and his inability to evade the pass-rush has been a problem throughout his fledgling NFL career.
Atlanta’s offence will inevitably struggle in Minnesota, so I like the play on the under.
We will see points in the game, but I suspect almost exclusively from those in purple.
Plus-money for any RB1 to score – for a favoured team – is always of interest and AARON JONES is available at 13/8 to find the endzone here.
He’s scored in each of the last two games and, although Jordan Mason is also on the Vikes’ roster, Jones has commanded much of the redzone attention for Minnesota, collecting 22 touches inside the 20 to Mason’s eight.
He should get opportunities, and on recent form he scores.
Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars return home on Sunday, following a three-game spin on the road, taking in the sights of Baltimore, Nashville and New Jersey.
This is great news for the Jags, who have turned EverBank Stadium into something of a fortress of late. On the other hand, it’s a tough gig for the travelling Titans, looking to turn around their 40-23 defeat to Jacksonville just two weeks ago.
Liam Coen’s side haven’t won every game at home this season, as they dropped a close one to Houston in week six. However, they have looked mighty impressive offensively, even in defeat.
Through five home games in 2026, they’ve scored 161 points, averaging 32.2.
Most impressive was the 42 points they scored against Indianapolis in week eight – and you have to think something similar could be in store here. The Jaguars were wounded by the Giants last Sunday and this clash with the Titans, back on home soil, looks like the ultimate remedy.
Over the course of the season, the 1-9 Titans haven’t statistically been the worst defensive team in the NFL, but they’re dangerously close.
Through 10 games, Tennessee have shipped 29 points per outing, fourth-most in the league. They have also allowed a whopping 399.8 yards per game, which is the worst in the league.
What’s more, Tennessee are regressing. If you take the last three weeks in isolation, they have conceded 44.6 points per game. That isn’t just bad, it’s alarming.
Forty of those points were to these very Jaguars just a fortnight ago and that, along with the rest of the aforementioned data, makes me want to punt on the Jags going nuclear on Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE TO SCORE OVER 31.5 POINTS – right on their seasonal average at home – is available at evens and that looks a really solid play.
But a repeat of the Jags’ 40-POINT haul is priced at 7/2 and I think that also has to be worth a small play based on the evidence we have, and the form we’ve witnessed.
Posted at 12:30 GMT on 28/11/26
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