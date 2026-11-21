Ross Williams previews Sunday's NFL Week 11 action, with some strong fancies among his bets for Tennessee Titans @ Dallas Cowboys.
NFL betting tips: Week 11
1pt Arizona Cardinals (+16.5) to beat the Kansas City Chiefs at 10/11 (General)
2pts Cam Ward (Titans) Over 239.5 Passing Yards at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
1pt Cam Ward (Titans) 300+ passing yards at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
3pts Tony Pollard (Titans) 1+ touchdown at 5/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Arizona Cardinals @ Kansas City Chiefs
We’ll kick off in Kansas City and I’m siding with the biggest underdog of the week.
I know what you’re thinking.
You’re thinking I’ve lost my senses.
To be clear, I have zero faith in the CARDINALS producing a win over the Chiefs; that just simply won’t happen.
However, the handicap is currently 16.5 points at the time of writing and it’s simply rare to see a number of that size in the National Football League.
Contextually, I’m intrigued by the prospect of an Arizona cover, despite pretty much every number indicating a huge mismatch. I’m not all the way in and I can certainly spy the risks – that’s why this is only a one-point selection – but I’m intrigued enough to play it.
Ahead of this game, Kansas City have already ruled out the entire right side of their starting offensive line (Jaylon Moore and Trey Smith) and we also won’t be seeing Kenneth Walker on Sunday, the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
The reason? Niggling injuries and a downright admittance from Andy Reid and the Chiefs’ brass that they don’t want to risk their star performers in a game they expect to coast through.
A huge Thankgsiving clash with the Buffalo Bills is up next for the Chiefs and that is absolutely the focus. The franchise themselves have made that clear.
The Cardinals are but a speed-bump on the road to an all-AFC battle that could have significant psychological ramifications when we hit the playoffs.
This gives Arizona a window to at least cover via the back door in this game.
I fully expect the Chiefs to outmuscle the Cardinals in the early stages and form a lead, but I also expect the Kansas City cue to find the proverbial rack in the second half.
If – or indeed when – KC have their three-score lead in the latter period, it wouldn’t at all surprise me to see the first-teamers benched, including the mercurial Patrick Mahomes and the majority of their fifth-ranked defence.
That presents an opening for any team to score points, even a team as mediocre as the Cards. They still have the excellent Trey McBride at their disposal and whether it’s Josh Johnson or Carson Beck at quarterback on Sunday, simply finding McBride ought to be a route to at least some points against a second-string defence in prevent mode.
Think of this selection as a double-chance. If Arizona massively outperform expectation, we can take it to the bank.
But even if they don’t, the fact they only have to be within 16 points of their opponents when all is said and done is a significant safety net.
This isn’t worth a big punt, but it could be a nice little start to the day.
Tennessee Titans @ Dallas Cowboys
Sticking with the underdog theme, I’m very interested in the Tennessee Titans’ clash with the Cowboys this week.
Much like Arizona, I’m not confident that Tennessee will win this game necessarily, but their match-up does throw up some extremely interesting player prop possibilities.
Dallas have found ways to win four of their 10 games this season, but it’s consistently been despite their torrid defence. In short, the Cowboys can’t stop anything or anyone. They fight fire with fire, as they simply haemorrhage yards and – indeed – points.
Only the Raiders and Cardinals concede more points per game than Dallas (28.2) and no team in the league allows more yardage. At this rate, the Cowboys are conceding 393.8 yards per game. Statistically, only two teams in the last five years of the NFL have consistently allowed more.
Enter, Tennessee, who despite consistent losses have started to turn a corner offensively.
They’ve averaged over 27 points per game in their last four outings and quarterback CAM WARD has upped his efficiency. He completed over 70% of his passes last week – for the first time this season – and he has over 530 passing yards in his last two games.
With that in mind, and Dallas’ defence as fragile as it is, I like Ward to top his passing yardage total of 239.5 and I’m tempted to stretch that further. Just a fortnight ago, he threw for 300 yards against a Bengals defence that allows around 50 yards fewer per game than Dallas, so that price of 3/1 for 300+ in this game is singing to me.
On top of that, we have a relatively healthy price in the touchdown market. At least, for a player in such form.
TONY POLLARD is priced at 5/6, which won’t blow your socks off, but at his current rate, he ought to be closer to 1/2.
For those willing to play a shorter-price touchdown single, Pollard is of great appeal.
He has six touchdowns in his last three games, he’s an integral part of the Titans’ offence – in both the rushing and passing game – and he has the added incentive this week of sticking to his former employers.
The numbers say he will, too. No team has conceded more rushing yards this season than the Cowboys and no team has allowed more rushing touchdowns – 14 in 10 games.
The table is set for Tony Pollard to feast.
Posted at 14:55 GMT on 21/11/26
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