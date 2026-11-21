Arizona Cardinals @ Kansas City Chiefs

We’ll kick off in Kansas City and I’m siding with the biggest underdog of the week.

I know what you’re thinking.

You’re thinking I’ve lost my senses.

To be clear, I have zero faith in the CARDINALS producing a win over the Chiefs; that just simply won’t happen.

However, the handicap is currently 16.5 points at the time of writing and it’s simply rare to see a number of that size in the National Football League.

Contextually, I’m intrigued by the prospect of an Arizona cover, despite pretty much every number indicating a huge mismatch. I’m not all the way in and I can certainly spy the risks – that’s why this is only a one-point selection – but I’m intrigued enough to play it.

Ahead of this game, Kansas City have already ruled out the entire right side of their starting offensive line (Jaylon Moore and Trey Smith) and we also won’t be seeing Kenneth Walker on Sunday, the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

The reason? Niggling injuries and a downright admittance from Andy Reid and the Chiefs’ brass that they don’t want to risk their star performers in a game they expect to coast through.

A huge Thankgsiving clash with the Buffalo Bills is up next for the Chiefs and that is absolutely the focus. The franchise themselves have made that clear.

The Cardinals are but a speed-bump on the road to an all-AFC battle that could have significant psychological ramifications when we hit the playoffs.

This gives Arizona a window to at least cover via the back door in this game.

I fully expect the Chiefs to outmuscle the Cardinals in the early stages and form a lead, but I also expect the Kansas City cue to find the proverbial rack in the second half.

If – or indeed when – KC have their three-score lead in the latter period, it wouldn’t at all surprise me to see the first-teamers benched, including the mercurial Patrick Mahomes and the majority of their fifth-ranked defence.

That presents an opening for any team to score points, even a team as mediocre as the Cards. They still have the excellent Trey McBride at their disposal and whether it’s Josh Johnson or Carson Beck at quarterback on Sunday, simply finding McBride ought to be a route to at least some points against a second-string defence in prevent mode.

Think of this selection as a double-chance. If Arizona massively outperform expectation, we can take it to the bank.

But even if they don’t, the fact they only have to be within 16 points of their opponents when all is said and done is a significant safety net.

This isn’t worth a big punt, but it could be a nice little start to the day.