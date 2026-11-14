NFL money line best bets and prop picks for Week 10 including Dolphins @ Colts

New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Sunday’s action kicks off at the Allianz Arena this week and I like the chances of a player with a German connection.

AMON-RA ST. BROWN was born to a German mother and the standout wide receiver will be keen to put on a show in Munich, in what may well be the only opportunity of his career to perform in the country of his ancestors.

His match-up is ideal, too. The New England Patriots’ defence has struggled against the pass this season, shipping over 250 yards per game on average.

St. Brown’s receiving yardage line this week (81.5) is almost bang on his seasonal average of 82.1 yards per game, so it looks like something of a coin flip on that basis. However, his form has seen an uptick over the last three weeks, where he’s averaged 95 yards per outing and his usage has been extremely consistent.

Over this recent stretch, St. Brown has seen 9.6 targets per game and hauled in 24 receptions.

Distance-wise, he’s taken his catches for just shy of 12 yards apiece.

With that in mind, St. Brown should require no more than seven catches on Sunday afternoon to land the overs. He’s achieved that feat in 75% of his game this season (six in eight) and he’s better placed than usual this week against a Pats defence that haemorrhages against the pass.

Let’s look to Amon-Ra to get us off to a flying start on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts

The clash between the Colts and the Dolphins – two teams with a combined three wins for the year – won’t be a classic, that’s for sure. Both outfits are in strife as we approach week 10.

Indianapolis have been a regular feature of this column this season due to the meltdown and apparent rebuild they’re currently prepping for. On the trade deadline, the Colts lost two more receivers in Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, leaving their core group of offensive options down to the very barest of bones.

For context, Anthony Gould – set to be Indianapolis’ starting slot receiver this week – has been on the field for just two snaps, through the opening nine weeks of the year.

As for Miami, it’s been a predictably tough 2026 and the light at the end of the tunnel shifted a little further away this week as quarterback Malik Willis landed on Injured Reserve.

This means that the Dolphins will look to 24-year-old Kyle McCord to lead their offence for the next month or so.

I would drop in some McCord stats at this point, to give you a feel for what to expect, but I can’t. When McCord heads out for Miami’s first offensive snap on Sunday, it’ll be the first snap of his professional career.

So, all things considered, what we have in this match-up is two teams that simply can’t pass the football. Or, at least, there’s very little evidence either side can do so effectively at this stage. The Dolphins don’t have the quarterback play and the Colts simply don’t have the receiving talent to help out Daniel Jones, who himself has struggled this season, returning from a pair of significant injuries sustained when Indy were riding high this time last year.

So, why am I even highlighting this game?

Both Miami and Indianapolis also happen to be pretty poor defensively. The Colts are third-worst in the NFL for points allowed (27.7 per game) and Miami concede 25 points on average.

And, crucially, both teams have a running back capable of making a difference and putting points on the board.

OLLIE GORDON II and JONATHAN TAYLOR – who has remained with Indianapolis despite numerous questions around his future – won’t be able to make up for this game’s lack of pass-game, but they are both more than good enough to exploit a pair of fragile defences,

What’s more, they’re both good prices to score on the basis that both look to be (clearly) their team’s primary weapon.

10/11 is a price rarely seen in relation to Taylor – a man who has scored 84 touchdowns in 87 career starts. At the age of 27, he is already #3 on the Colts’ all-time touchdown list, with a ratio better than any of his legendary counterparts.

Gordon to score is available at even money and that feels well worth a sprinkle too. With a completely fresh quarterback at the helm, the Dolphins will lean on the run game more than ever and Gordon recently enjoyed a nice run of scoring action, finding the endzone In four straight games.

It’s been a fortnight since his last score, but under the circumstances, this feels like a great opportunity for the youngster to make his mark against a Colts defence that has visibly checked out in recent weeks.

Let’s play some singles here, along with a touchdown double from two players set to dominate this contest, albeit in part due to the ineptitude around them.

Posted at 16:40 GMT on 14/11/26

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