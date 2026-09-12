NFL money line best bets and prop picks for week 1 including New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We’ll kick off with a player prop in a game where a decent number of points are anticipated.

The points total line in the Bengals’ clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is currently set at 50.5, which suggests something of an offensive showdown. In fact, it’s the highest line of the weekend.

This is largely built around Joe Burrow’s ability to score heavily with the likes of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at his disposal. But the Bengals are just one side of the coin.

The Bucs are also capable of going big and their quarterback, Baker Mayfield, will be eager to kick off the year with a bang, with the ink barely dry on his new $165m contract.

In a contest where Tampa will have to utilise the pass game to keep pace with a healthy, explosive Cincinnati offence, I like the look of CHRIS GODWIN’s props.

The former Pro Bowl receiver averaged 5.6 targets per game in a stop-start 2025 season in which he was only active for nine of the Bucs’ 17 regular season games.

They aren’t huge numbers, but they’re solid considering Godwin’s fitness status and the fact he was often Tampa’s third receiving option behind Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka, who enjoyed a fantastic rookie season.

Heading into week one, Godwin is healthy and his position in the pecking order has improved. After a Hall of Fame-calibre career with the Bucs, Evans has moved on to the 49ers, while Egbuka has been nursing a toe injury in recent weeks.

Outside of the primary options, Tampa’s likely receiver depth chart on Sunday will feature Ted Hurst III, Tez Johnson and Kameron Johnson – a trio with 32 combined catches in the NFL. Godwin himself has 612.

Word is that Egbuka will play on Sunday, but Tampa will not want to burn their young hope too early, so it stands to reason that Godwin, the dependable veteran, will be leaned on most heavily.

Godwin is very reasonably priced at 23/20 to go over 4.5 receptions – and that feels like a nice opportunity. Over the past three years, he’s averaged eight targets in his first game of the season. More of the same, please!