That was just one of a string of terrific games with incredible finishes - topped by that quite astonishing finish in Las Vegas when the New England Patriots somehow contrived to give up a walkoff winning touchdown to the Raiders on the game’s final play. Check it out…

The Minnesota Vikings produced the greatest comeback in league history, recovering from 33-0 down to Indianapolis to clinch a playoff berth and the NFC North title.

The final play of the Patriots-Raiders game is even better with Titanic music pic.twitter.com/wimZseKXNU

San Francisco and Kansas City (for the seventh straight year) joined the Vikes in clinching division titles and playoff spots, while the Dallas Cowboys backed into the post-season despite a painful overtime loss in Jacksonville. Buffalo is also in after winning a thriller vs Miami.

Our Midweek Update is intended to keep you up to date with all the major storylines Stateside, and help you with your weekly NFL parlay picks and prop bets.

NFL Injury Report

Pro football is a brutal game, played by powerful athletes at devastating speed. No wonder then that injuries play a massive part in determining which teams come out on top each February.

Here are some of the major injuries to hit the headlines in Week 15:

Jalen Hurts (QB, Philadelphia Eagles): The Eagles are already in the playoffs and long odds-on to clinch the NFC East title. So the news that Hurts could yet miss the remainder of the regular season with a sprained shoulder may not ultimately hurt their Super Bowl bid. But it could well derail any chances of MVP honours for Hurts. He had been favourite for the award heading into the Week 15 trip to Chicago, but that injury news has seen the line flip firmly in favour of Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes.

Ryan Tannehill (QB, Tennessee Titans): Tannehill suffered a painful ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While he returned to the game after missing just one series, he is now a major doubt for the Week 16 showdown with the Houston Texans on Saturday. That would leave rookie Malik Willis to take over the reins with the Titan’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

Jonathan Taylor (RB, Indianapolis Colts): Taylor’s miserable, injury-hit 2022 season is over. He sustained a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s record-setting loss in Minnesota, and he has now been placed on injured reserve.

Cam Robinson (LT, Jacksonville Jaguars): The Jags stunned Dallas on Sunday, with Trevor Lawrence again flashing that generational potential. But his development, and the Jags’ playoff hopes, could be hampered by the likely loss for the year of LT Robinson, He suffered a meniscus injury on Sunday and will probably not be back until the 2023 season.

Tyler Lockett (WR, Seattle Seahawks): Seattle’s playoff push has faltered in recent weeks, so losing Lockett with a finger injury was something they could ill afford. He will miss the Week 16 clash with Kansas City after undergoing surgery, but could return in Week 17.

Colt McCoy (QB, Arizona Cardinals): A week after losing starter Kyler Murray with a torn ACL, the Cards saw his backup McCoy suffer a concussion during the loss to Denver in Week 15. Now Trace McSorley is expected to get the start vs Tom Brady and the Bucs on Christmas night.

Leighton Vander Esch (LB, Dallas Cowboys): LVE suffered a worrying injury during the overtime loss in Jacksonville, with initial fears that it could be related to previous neck surgery carried out in 2019. Reports now suggest the pinched nerve he suffered is unrelated, though he will definitely miss this Saturday’s NFC East blockbuster vs Philadelphia.

Sam Hubbard (DE, Cincinnati Bengals): Cincy is red-hot right now after a 6-game win streak but the injuries are starting to mount up. Star DE Trey Hendrickson is already out with a broken wrist, and Hubbard joined him on the sidelines after injuring a calf during Sunday’s win in Tampa. He is expected to miss multiple weeks, even throwing his playoff participation into doubt.

Cam Taylor-Britt (CB, Cincinnati Bengals): Another defensive concern for the Bengals, but with a better prognosis. Rookie CB Taylor-Britt suffered a ‘stinger’ during the win over Tom Brady’s Bucs, but he could be back for the Week 16 trip to New England on Christmas Eve.

Devin Duvernay (WR, Baltimore Ravens): More bad news for a Ravens offense already hurt by the absence of superstar QB Lamar Jackson. Duvernay broke a foot in practice early this week and is now heading to IR, which means at least four games on the sidelines.

Calais Campbell (DE, Baltimore Ravens): Saturday’s miserable 13-3 loss in Cleveland brought yet more injury issues for the Ravens, with veteran DE Campbell suffering a knee injury which makes his status uncertain for Saturday’s Week 16 clash with Atlanta.

Marcus Peters (CB, Baltimore Ravens): Another doubt for Saturday’s home game vs Atlanta is CB Peters, who came out of the loss to the Browns with a calf problem. Grim times for the Ravens, who are now one game behind Cincinnati at the top of the AFC North standings.

Denzel Mims (WR, New York Jets): Mims suffered a concussion during Sunday’s agonising home loss to Detroit and he will definitely miss the crucial showdown with Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football in Week 16.

Caleb Huntley (RB, Atlanta Falcons): Huntley’s 2022 season is over after he tore his Achilles during Sunday’s close loss to the Saints in New Orleans.

NFL Odds: Stock Rising

Week 15 delivered more fantastic performances which had a significant impact on the betting lines. Here are some of the displays which really jumped out:

George Kittle (TE, San Francisco 49ers): Kittle has had a quiet season by his standards, but he always seems to ‘get right’ when he faces the Seattle Seahawks. Last Thursday night he did it again, racking up 93 receiving yards and a pair of TDs as the Niners wrapped up the NFC West title with a 21-13 road win. With Deebo Samuel still out injured, San Fran needed Kittle to step up, and he did exactly that. It bodes well for the post-season and those Super Bowl hopes.

Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE, New York Giants): Thibodeaux is really starting to flash the massive potential which prompted the Giants to spend a high first-round pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. His development continued in Week 15 as he played a crucial role in a huge win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. He was an absolute game wrecker all night, with the highlight being a strip sack for a touchdown.

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1604658949025841152

Kirk Cousins (QB, Minnesota Vikings): It’s unlikely Cousins cares that some experts are calling this Vikings squad the worst ever 11-3 team in the NFL. Minnesota entered the record books on Saturday with an incredible recovery from 33-0 down to beat the Colts 39-36 after overtime. Cousins was a huge part of the comeback story, throwing for 417 yards and 4 TDs in the second half and overtime alone. Crazy stuff.

Latavius Murray (RB, Denver Broncos): The Denver offense has been horrible in 2022, really horrible. But Murray looked terrific on Sunday as he rumbled for 130 yards and a score in a 24-15 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Maybe better times are ahead for the Broncos.

Rayshawn Jenkins (S, Jacksonville Jaguars): Rayshawn had a monster game as the Jags stunned the Cowboys, producing 9 solo tackles and 2 interceptions, the second of which he took to the house for the game-winning score. That ability to make big plays in crucial moments will be key as Jacksonville looks to make a late bid for a playoff berth.

NFL Playoff Scenarios: Who makes the post-season?

It’s never too early to start talking about the playoff schedule and post-season scenarios, and we had our first team clinching a spot in the big dance last week.

Philadelphia was already into the big dance before Week 15, and now the Eagles are joined by Buffalo, Minnesota, Kansas City, San Francisco and Dallas. The Vikings, Chiefs and 49ers have also clinched division titles.

Here is the latest NFL playoff picture:

AFC

Buffalo Bills 11-3 (clinched playoff berth) Kansas City Chiefs 11-3 (clinched playoff berth and division title) Cincinnati Bengals 10-4 Tennessee Titans 7-7 Baltimore Ravens 9-5 Los Angeles Chargers 8-6 Miami Dolphins 8-6

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles 13-1 (clinched playoff berth) Minnesota Vikings 11-3 (clinched playoff berth and division title) San Francisco 49ers 10-4 (clinched playoff berth and division title) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-8 Dallas Cowboys 10-4 (clinched playoff berth) New York Giants 8-5-1 Washington Commanders 7-6-1

NFL Game of the Week: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (9.25pm UK, Saturday)

This game was shaping up to be a blockbuster, and though it has lost some of its lustre in previous days it still ranks as must-watch TV for pigskin fans on Christmas Eve.

The Cowboys had been hoping a win here would keep them right in the hunt to pip Philly for the NFC East title, but that horrible overtime loss in Jacksonville means it would likely just delay the inevitable for another week.

It is also now unlikely that we will get to see Eagles QB and leading MVP candidate Jalen Hurts lock horns with that fearsome Dallas defense. That shoulder injury he sustained in the win over Chicago could keep him out for multiple weeks.

The news about Hurts’ injury moved the line for this game in a big way - 4 points to be exact. Dallas is now a 4.5-point favourite with sportsbooks expecting Gardner Minshew to be under center in Arlington.

Even if it is Minshew, that spread could yet be a gift for underdog backers with the Cowboys struggling to plug a big hole in their secondary following the season-ending injury to the underrated Anthony Brown.