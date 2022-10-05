Only one team remains undefeated in the NFL after more thrilling action in Week 4 of the 2022 regular season, but the injuries are mounting up.

The 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles will put that record on the line vs Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals this weekend - just one of a stellar list of matchups on the Week 5 schedule. We have another London game to look forward to as the Green Bay Packers make their first regular-season trip to the UK to lock horns with the New York Giants. Our Midweek Update gives you all the key news from Stateside heading into Week 5. NFL Injury Report Pro football is a brutal game, played by powerful athletes at devastating speed. No wonder then that injuries play a massive part in determining which teams come out on top each February. Here are some of the major injuries to hit the headlines in Week 4, and there were a lot of them: Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Miami Dolphins): Tua appears on our injury report for the second consecutive week after a high-profile incident on Thursday Night Football in Cincinnati. Having already been hurt just four days earlier vs Buffalo, there was controversy about whether he should even be allowed to play against the Bengals. That only heightened in the second quarter when he was slammed to the turf, where he would remain for 12 minutes. Tua was subsequently taken to hospital and diagnosed with a concussion. The fear is that the Dolphins star had actually sustained a concussion in that Buffalo game as well, and therefore two of them in just four days. No surprise then that he will miss this weekend’s Week 5 trip to New York to play the Jets. J.J. Watt (DE, Arizona Cardinals): Not an injury per se, but a pretty scary medical issue for Watt all the same. News broke early on Sunday that Watt had gone into Atrial fibrillation on Wednesday (an abnormal heartbeat). The player himself revealed that just 24 hours later he had his heart “shocked back into rhythm”, and he was able to play vs Carolina on Sunday. Javonte Williams (RB, Denver Broncos): This was not how Denver’s season was supposed to go. The signing of Russell Wilson was supposed to be the final piece in a Super Bowl jigsaw, but so far that is not happening. Not only is the Bronco offense spluttering with Wilson failing to have the expected impact, injuries are also hitting hard. The latest is a horrible blow for Denver’s RB1 Javonte Williams, who reportedly tore both his ACL and LCL in Sunday’s loss in Las Vegas. He is obviously out for the year and a very long road back lies ahead.

Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffers torn ACL, will miss rest of season. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/0Kgd04dknp — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2022

Lewis Cine (S, Minnesota Vikings): The rookie first-round pick is now enjoying an extended visit to London after the Vikes beat New Orleans on Sunday, but for all the wrong reasons. The former Georgia standout suffered a gruesome compound fracture to his lower leg and stayed behind in the UK to have surgery while the team returned Stateside. Cine will now remain in London to recover before returning to the United States “at the appropriate time”. His first season in the NFL is obviously over. Randy Gregory (DE, Denver Broncos): Yet another blow for the ailing Broncos, as their star offseason acquisition will miss multiple weeks after sustaining a knee injury in Vegas. While the former Dallas pass rusher has not injured his ACL, he will require surgery. Gregory will now miss between two and six weeks, not what the Broncos envisaged when they signed him to a five-year, $70million contract in the offseason. Jonathan Taylor (RB, Indianapolis Colts): An injury which will have punters and fantasy players sweating ahead of the Colts’ meeting with Denver on Thursday Night Football. Taylor suffered a badly twisted ankle during Sunday’s home loss to Tennessee and perceived wisdom suggests he will not suit up vs Denver. The player himself says he is planning to play, but given he was wearing a protective boot when the Colts practised on Tuesday this would appear to be unlikely. If he does feature, it is almost impossible to envisage him being anywhere near 100 percent. Daniel Jones (QB, New York Giants): Jones suffered what looked to be a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Bears, putting his participation in this weekend’s London showdown with the Packers in grave doubt. To add to the Giants’ problems, backup QB Tyrod Taylor then suffered a concussion, meaning he is also doubtful for Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The betting reaction was swift and seismic - a two-point spread in Green Bay’s favour immediately became eight. The Giants are now getting ready to start Davis Webb as QB1 - welp. Jamison Crowder & Isaiah McKenzie (WR, Buffalo Bills): The Super Bowl favourites saw not one but two of their talented wide receiver corps go down in Sunday’s thrilling win in Baltimore. Crowder is likely heading to IR after breaking his ankle, while McKenzie is now in concussion protocol. Crowder will obviously miss significant time, while McKenzie’s status for Sunday’s game vs Pittsburgh is as yet unknown. Further blows for a Bills roster which has dealt with a slew of injuries in recent weeks. Jahan Dotson (WR, Washington Commanders): Dotson had made a highly promising start to his pro career before injuring his hamstring during Sunday’s 25-10 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas. It was a big blow for the 1-3 Commanders, with Dotson now expected to miss at least a week or two per HC Ron Rivera. Treylon Burks (WR, Tennessee Titans): Another promising rookie WR is facing time on the sidelines after Burks was diagnosed with the dreaded ‘turf toe’ following Sunday’s win over the Colts in Indianapolis. He will not require surgery, though as yet there is no timetable for his return to the field. Cameron Brate (TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Tom Brady’s receivers continue to suffer with injuries, and Brate is just the latest. He suffered a concussion in the 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and his status vs Atlanta this Sunday is unknown.

NFL Odds: Stock Rising Week 4 delivered more fantastic performances which had a significant impact on the early betting lines. Here are some of the displays which really jumped out: Rashan Gary (OLB, Green Bay Packers): Most of the focus in the offseason in Green Bay was the lack of receiving talent for Aaron Rodgers to throw to. Those offensive fears were mitigated though by the fact the Packers have their most talented defense in several years. Gary right now is the leader of a formidable group, showing up again in a big way in Sunday’s overtime win over New England. He had two sacks (five for the year now) and a forced fumble, and is all of a sudden very prominent in betting to be Defensive Player of the Year. Breece Hall (RB, New York Jets): Breece appears ready to take on the role of RB1 for the Jets after four weeks in which his growing workload culminated in a key role in Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh. The second-round draft pick carried 17 times for 66 yards and the winning TD, but it is his tantalising potential in the passing game which might be of even more interest to punters. He has been targeted very regularly so far (27 times in four weeks, 17 of those in the last two) but as yet it has not paid off in big receiving numbers. Expect that to change at some stage very soon though - he has the ability to produce chunk plays from anywhere on the field. Romeo Doubs (WR, Green Bay Packers): Four weeks into the regular season, and Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Doubs is now showing the potential he flashed in camp and preseason on the biggest stage of all. He caught 5 balls for 47 yards and another score in Sunday’s win over the Pats, and is now on the field for just about every offensive snap. His development is promising, the playing time and targets are strong, and he should be the unquestioned WR1 in Green Bay within a few weeks. Deebo Samuel (WR, San Francisco 49ers): Samuel looked like the old Deebo in a terrific 24-9 win for the Niners over the Rams on Monday Night Football. He caught six Jimmy Garoppolo passes for 115 yards - including a highlight-reel 57-yard score. His numbers are growing week on week after a quiet start to 2022, and his rapport with Jimmy G is there for all to see. Expect another stellar season.

Deebo Samuel: 200 yards after the catch



Leads all WRs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BSdbTzjWt5 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 4, 2022

Jared Goff (QB, Detroit Lions): Goff is quietly doing a terrific job of rebuilding his reputation and career in Detroit after that high-profile departure from the Los Angeles Rams. Goff, a makeweight in that massive Matthew Stafford trade, has been stellar so far in 2022 - and he took things to a new level in Week 4 by throwing for 378 yards and 4 TDs in a losing effort to Seattle. This Detroit offense is fun to watch and scoring points with ease, just as well given the leaky defense. Goff absolutely deserves the props for being a huge part of that. NFL Game of the Week: Cincinnati @ Baltimore (1.20am UK, Monday) The battle for the AFC North title takes centre stage on Sunday Night Football as the 2-2 Bengals face the 2-2 Ravens in what should be a pivotal divisional matchup. This Baltimore team, with Lamar Jackson again playing at MVP level, could easily be 4-0 after losing heartbreakers at home to both Miami and Buffalo. Cincy meanwhile has bounced back impressively from an 0-2 start with consecutive wins over the Jets and Dolphins. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase destroyed the Raven secondary twice in 2021, with Chase racking up 326 receiving yards in two lop-sided Cincinnati wins. Burrow’s numbers were even more astonishing - 941 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. The Ravens know what they have to do here, eliminate the big plays which were a feature of those two painful meetings with Cincinnati in 2021. Easier said than done.