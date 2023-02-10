The excitement is reaching fever pitch in Glendale, Arizona with Super Bowl LVII now just a few short days away - get the latest here.
Kansas City and Philadelphia will lock horns on Sunday evening for the vaunted title of pro football world champion and a glittering Lombardi trophy.
The game provides some tantalising battles between the NFL’s two best teams, with MVP contenders Patrick Mahomes vs Jalen Hurts taking top billing.
Our Midweek Update is intended to keep you across all the major storylines in the US, and help you with your punting strategy for the biggest league of all.
Kansas City Chiefs: A couple of weeks ago this might have seemed unthinkable as KC picked up a horrific slew of injuries heading into the AFC title game win over Cincinnati. Fast forward though and the Chiefs have something approaching a clean bill of health heading into the greatest show on turf. QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), LB Willie Gay (shoulder), RG Trey Smith (ankle), RB Jerick McKinnon (ankles), RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) were all full participants in practice on Wednesday. The lone Chief to be limited was WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring), though he has already told assembled media that he expects to suit up.
Philadelphia Eagles: Philly is also pretty healthy heading into its biggest game of the year, with a trio of injured players expected to line up against Kansas City. OT Lane Johnson (groin), C Cam Jurgens (hip) and CB Avonte Maddox (toe) have all been limited in practice so far, but with a ‘rest’ designation. That means the Eagles are being careful with them but they are expected to play. Johnson by the way will have surgery on his injured groin once the season is over.
Two Eagles who are raring to go and full participants in practice are OG Landon Dickerson (elbow) and DE Robert Quinn (foot).
Super Bowl week might offer the biggest buzz in all of sports, and it provides a ton of fascinating and quirky narratives for reporters and fans alike. Here are just a few:
