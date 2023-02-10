Kansas City and Philadelphia will lock horns on Sunday evening for the vaunted title of pro football world champion and a glittering Lombardi trophy.

The game provides some tantalising battles between the NFL’s two best teams, with MVP contenders Patrick Mahomes vs Jalen Hurts taking top billing.

Our Midweek Update is intended to keep you across all the major storylines in the US, and help you with your punting strategy for the biggest league of all.

NFL Injury Report

Kansas City Chiefs: A couple of weeks ago this might have seemed unthinkable as KC picked up a horrific slew of injuries heading into the AFC title game win over Cincinnati. Fast forward though and the Chiefs have something approaching a clean bill of health heading into the greatest show on turf. QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), LB Willie Gay (shoulder), RG Trey Smith (ankle), RB Jerick McKinnon (ankles), RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) were all full participants in practice on Wednesday. The lone Chief to be limited was WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring), though he has already told assembled media that he expects to suit up.