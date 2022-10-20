The Buffalo Bills cemented their position as worthy Super Bowl favourites this past weekend by exorcising the ghosts of that agonising playoff defeat at Arrowhead in January 2022.

Josh Allen (more on him to come) and co were terrific as they outpointed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in an eagerly-awaited game which truly delivered on all the hype.

The Philadelphia Eagles meanwhile remain the NFL’s only undefeated team after knocking off the hated Dallas Cowboys 26-17 in a huge NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football.

Our Midweek Update looks at some of the storylines from that sensational Week 6 slate, and gives you a few betting hints to help with your parlay picks and NFL prop bets for Week 7.

NFL Injury Report

Pro football is a brutal game, played by powerful athletes at devastating speed. No wonder then that injuries play a massive part in determining which teams come out on top each February.

Here are some of the major injuries to hit the headlines in Week 6:

Carson Wentz (QB, Washington Commanders): Wentz requires surgery on the finger he broke during Thursday’s ugly 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears, and it is an injury which means he will be out of action for 4-6 weeks. It’s dire news for Wentz and the Commanders - who are already pretty much out of the running for the NFC East title and a playoff berth. Taylor Heinicke will take over at the controls and things do not figure to improve anytime soon in the nation’s capital.

Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown (WR, Arizona Cardinals): The Cards are another team for whom the season just goes from bad to worse. And now their major offseason trade acquisition is out for several weeks with a fractured foot suffered in Sunday’s loss in Seattle. While the injury should not be season-ending for ‘Hollywood’, it did persuade the Cardinals to trigger a trade for Carolina Panthers WR Robbie Anderson just hours later. Arizona is struggling at 2-4 but still incredibly only one game out of first place in the brutally tough NFC West. This week DeAndre Hopkins returns from his six-game suspension too, so maybe all is not lost in the desert just yet.

Randall Cobb (WR, Green Bay Packers): Just when Aaron Rodgers thought things could not get any worse, he loses his most dependable target for 2-4 weeks with an ankle sprain. While Cobb may not be the force he once was, he remains a trusty safety blanket for Rodgers, who is really struggling to get the best out of a pretty thin group of pass catchers. Green Bay has now lost back-to-back to each of the New York teams, having been at least a touchdown favourite in both games. The heat is on in Wisconsin.

Kenny Pickett (QB, Pittsburgh Steelers): The Steelers rebounded from that humiliating loss in the most incredible fashion by upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Sadly their rookie QB, and now their starter, was not on the field for the final gun. Pickett was blasted by a big hit during the third quarter and left the game headed for concussion protocol. It is hoped he will be medically cleared to start this week’s matchup with Miami on Sunday Night Football.

Cameron Brate (TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers): One piece of good news for the Bucs after that loss in Pittsburgh was that Brate avoided serious injury after a scary incident which saw him carted off the field wearing a neck brace. The tight end had only just returned from the concussion which had seen him miss Week 5, and now he has a sprained neck to deal with. It could though have been much worse.

Joe Noteboom (LT, Los Angeles Rams): Absolute disaster for the Super Bowl champion Rams, who suffer another major loss on their already depleted offensive line. Noteboom tore his Achilles during Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers and he is gone for the season. It will be tough sledding from here on in for poor Matthew Stafford…

Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys): We end this week’s injury segment with news of a player who is about to return to action. Prescott has been out since breaking his thumb in a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, but he is likely to be back in the starting lineup for Sunday’s home game vs Detroit. Prescott said he felt “fantastic” throwing on the field before the Cowboys’ Sunday night loss to Philadelphia.