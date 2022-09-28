Myles Garrett (DE, Cleveland Browns): It appears something of a miracle that the superstar pass rusher avoided serious injury in a one-car road accident in Ohio on Monday afternoon (see below). Amazingly, Garrett was able to leave hospital later that day after suffering shoulder and bicep strains along with lacerations. His status for Week 4 is unknown right now, but the fact he is even in contention to suit up is quite something.

Here are some of the major injuries to hit the headlines in Week 3. Not all of them on the field:

Pro football is a brutal game, played by powerful athletes at devastating speed. No wonder then that injuries play a massive part in determining which teams come out on top each February.

The Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles are both still perfect, but some big guns suffered their first losses in major upsets.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR, Detroit Lions): St. Brown’s terrific start to the 2022 season has been one of THE stories so far, but his explosive form might be slowed a little by an ankle injury which hampered him during Sunday’s loss to Minnesota. The good news is tests suggest it is not serious and if he does miss time, it will not be long-term.

D’Andre Swift (RB, Detroit Lions): More bad news for the fast-improving Lions, with terrific RB Swift set to miss time after aggravating a shoulder injury in that loss to Minnesota. HC Dan Campbell is considering holding Swift out for two weeks with the team’s bye upcoming. That would mean he is unavailable until the Lions face Dallas on October 23.

Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Miami Dolphins): Tua left Miami’s famous win over Buffalo due to a back injury, but did return a little later as the Fish claimed a shock victory. He was officially listed as limited in practice on Tuesday and is hoping to be available for the Thursday Night Football matchup with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mac Jones (QB, New England Patriots): It was clear Jones had suffered a significant injury as he hobbled off in obvious pain during the home loss to Baltimore on Sunday. The first evaluation is a high ankle sprain though Jones is apparently seeking a second opinion.

Sterling Shepard (WR, New York Giants): You have to feel for Shepard, who made an incredible return from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 15 of the 2021 season to be ready for the 2022 kickoff. Well, his 2022 season is now over too after he sustained a torn ACL on the very last offensive play of the loss to Dallas on Monday Night Football. Pity the Giants too, with Daniel Jones struggling to get the passing game on track and $72million man Kenny Golladay failing to deliver anything of note. In fact Shepard is the only Giant WR to score a TD so far in 2022, and he leads the team in receiving yards with just 154.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (S, Pittsburgh Steelers): The importance of back-end playmaker Fitzpatrick only grew with that early-season injury to T.J. Watt, and now Minkah himself is in danger of missing time. He is in concussion protocol after the Week 3 loss to Cleveland. His status is uncertain for Sunday’s home game vs the New York Jets.

Trent Williams (LT, San Francisco 49ers): Williams might have been the best left tackle in pro football in 2021, and no team can afford to lose a player like that. He suffered a high ankle sprain to compound the agony of that agonizing loss to the Broncos in Denver. He will likely be out for 4-6 weeks, bad news for the Niners coming hot on the heels of starting QB Trey Lance going down for the season.

Rashawn Slater (LT, Los Angeles Chargers): It has been a grim year so far for premier left tackles, with several down already. Add Slater to the list now after he suffered a torn bicep during Sunday’s disastrous 38-10 home loss to Jacksonville. Rashawn is gone for the year and those early-season Super Bowl hopes are starting to fade badly in Los Angeles.

Joey Bosa (DE, Los Angeles Chargers): Yet more bad news for the Chargers, with superstar pass rusher Bosa sidelined indefinitely with a groin injury. He is listed as “week to week” and adds to the problems for the 1-2 Chargers as they prepare for road trips to Houstona and Cleveland.

Jalen Guyton (WR, Los Angeles Chargers): Guyton might not be Justin Herbert’s #1 target, but the Chargers will feel his loss in the coming weeks. Guyton, a big-play threat who caught two balls for 64 yards vs Jacksonville, later tore his ACL and is done for the season. It’s something the banged-up Chargers could ill afford with Keenan Allen still hobbled by a hamstring injury.

Byron Pringle (WR, Chicago Bears): The Bears might have the worst group of wide receivers in the NFL - no wonder Justin Fields is struggling. Things got even worse when Pringle was moved to IR (injured reserve) with a calf injury following the win over Houston. He will miss at least 4 weeks, starting with Sunday’s showdown vs the New York Giants. That is a horrible matchup of two teams which struggle to complete a pass. The Bears, despite all their issues through the air, can move the ball on the ground and that should be the focus for your prop bets on Sunday.

David Montgomery (RB, Chicago Bears): We already told you the Bears can run the ball, and they have multiple options. Montgomery left the win over Houston early with a “lower leg” injury and did not return, with HC Matt Eberflus later listing him as “day to day” for the upcoming clash with the Giants. Bad news for fantasy players and punters desperately trying to work out who will get the bulk of the workload this weekend. Khalil Herbert deputised admirably vs Houston with 157 rushing yards and a pair of scores - the dreaded ‘running back by committee’ looms.

Dalvin Cook (RB, Minnesota Vikings): Bad news for fantasy players, after Cook exited Sunday’s win over Minnesota with a shoulder injury. This is not new for Dalvin, he has a history of shoulder problems, and he could play at New Orleans on Sunday wearing a protective harness. But there is every chance it will at least hamper his normally stellar production.

NFL Odds: Stock Rising

Week 3 delivered more fantastic performances which had a significant impact on the early betting lines. Here are some of the displays which really jumped out:

Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens): Lamar was absolutely spectacular for the second week in a row as the Ravens beat the Patriots in New England. He threw for four touchdowns and produced another 100-yard rushing day (complete with a TD). He appears to be unstoppable right now and the Ravens might be regretting their failure to get a long-term contract extension done before the season started. Every day is adding dollars to the future cost. Jackson is now right behind Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts in the early betting to be league MVP in 2022.

Chris Olave (WR, New Orleans Saints): The Saints lost in Carolina on Sunday, but it was still a pretty good day for rookie wideout Olave. He caught 9 balls for 147 yards in his most productive day yet as a pro. He was cut in the betting to be Offensive Rookie of the Year and his speed and route running ability are starting to make him the go-to target for Jameis Winston.

CeeDee Lamb (WR, Dallas Cowboys): When Dak Prescott went down in the opener, the experts were officially pronouncing the season over for the Dallas Cowboys. Well, two weeks on and all the Cowboys have done is win two games with backup Cooper Rush as the starter. The main beneficiary in the passing game is Lamb, who was again terrific in the MNF win at the New York Giants. He caught 8 balls for 87 yards at MetLife, including a sensational one-handed grab for a score. With Prescott set to return soon, along with Lamb’s WR partner Michael Gallup, things should get even easier for CeeDee soon. He is starting to really grow into that role as WR1 in ‘Big D’.

Devin Lloyd (LB, Jacksonville Jaguars): when the Jags traded up to pick Utah LB Lloyd in Round 1 of the 2022 Draft, they were blasted by many experts for overpaying. Not many people are criticising them now after Lloyd again flashed his terrific skills and playmaking ability in that win over the Chargers in Los Angeles. He also grabbed his second interception in three games as a pro and is now second favourite in the betting to be Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Nick Sirianni (HC, Philadelphia Eagles): Remember just a year ago when America (including the Philly fan base) was mocking Sirianni after his introductory press conference? Well nobody is mocking him now as he heads the betting for NFL Coach of the Year. His Eagles are 3-0 and might be the best team in the NFC right now.

NFL Game of the Week: Jacksonville @ Philadelphia (6pm UK, Sunday)

Nobody, and we mean nobody, had this down as ‘Game of the Week’ material before the season kicked off. Things change fast in the NFL.

The Jaguars and the Eagles might be the two hottest teams in the league right now, Philly is 3-0 after an electric start while the Jags have just blasted the Colts and the Chargers to move to 2-1.

The return of former Eagles HC Doug Pederson to the city where he won a Super Bowl just adds further spice to a terrific matchup. It is one which features two QBs who are now really delivering on their huge potential - Philly’s Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence of the Jags.

Jacksonville is almost a touchdown underdog, hardly surprising given the fact Philly is now joint favourite to represent the NFC at Super Bowl LVII next February. But whatever happens, this game will tell us just how far the Jaguars have come.