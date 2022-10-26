It has been a long time since the city of New York has had reason to brag about its pro football teams.

Well that time has finally come. The Giants and Jets both won again on Sunday to improve their surprising records in 2022 - the Giants are now 6-1 with the second best record in the NFC. The Jets meanwhile are 5-2 and right behind Super Bowl favourites Buffalo in the AFC East. For the Jets though, a 16-9 win in Denver came at considerable cost, which brings us on to the injury report for Week 7, which delivered a slew of devastating storylines. NFL Injury Report

Breece Hall of the New York Jets is carted off the field

Pro football is a brutal game, played by powerful athletes at devastating speed. No wonder then that injuries play a massive part in determining which teams come out on top each February. Here are some of the major injuries to hit the headlines in Week 7: Breece Hall (RB, New York Jets): The rookie Jets RB featured in our ‘stock rising’ segment a few weeks ago when we told you he was about to explode onto the scene. Explode he did, rocketing to favouritism for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award with some sensational performances. On Sunday though the Hall bandwagon came to a screeching halt when he was lost for the season after tearing his ACL in that win over Denver. It is a devastating blow for the former Iowa State star, who had already racked up 72 rushing yards on 4 carries in Denver, including a 62-yard score. We can only hope he comes back as good as new in 2023. Alijah Vera-Tucker (RT, New York Jets): Another massive blow for the Jets as they lost another star player for the year during that win over Denver. 2021 first-round pick Vera-Tucker had been growing into a real force on the Jets offensive line, but that progress is halted for now after he sustained a triceps injury which will require surgery. Corey Davis (WR, New York Jets): Davis completes a very unwelcome Trifecta for the Jets coming out of the win over Denver, though the news on him is not quite as bad as his team-mates. He suffered a knee injury and may be forced to miss Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. DK Metcalf (WR, Seattle Seahawks): Another terrific win for the surprising Seahawks was marred by the sight of Metcalf leaving the field with a knee injury. After the 37-23 win over the Chargers, Seattle HC Pete Carroll revealed that Metcalf is dealing with a patellar tendon issue. Reports suggest the injury does not need surgery, but there is no set timetable for Metcalf’s return. A real downer for the Seahawks, who sit atop the NFC West with a 4-3 record. Mike Williams (WR, Los Angeles Chargers): No sooner than the Chargers get Keenan Allen back after injury, they lose his WR partner Williams. He suffered a high ankle sprain during that loss to the Seahawks on Sunday and is now likely to miss some time. Likely weeks, not days. J.C. Jackson (CB, Los Angeles Chargers): Another disaster for the Chargers in that loss to Seattle as their star offseason acquisition was lost for the season with a dislocated kneecap. The Chargers gave former Patriots CB Jackson a five-year deal worth $82.5million in free agency and this is not how the story was supposed to play out. It is the latest in a string of major injuries for the Chargers - LT Rashawn Slater is already out for the season and star pass rusher Joey Bosa is on IR following groin surgery. Ryan Tannehill (QB, Tennessee Titans): Tannehill finished Sunday’s win over Indianapolis despite hurting his ankle, missing just a single snap. But afterwards the QB was sporting a walking boot - not a great sign. There is doubt about his status for the Week 8 clash with Houston, meaning rookie Malik Willis could get the call for his first pro start. Allen Lazard (WR, Green Bay Packers): This may not be a major injury, and he is not a huge name. But Lazard hurting his shoulder on Sunday is still a big deal for the Packers, who lost a third straight game in Washington to fall to 3-4 on the season. Lazard has been the most productive of a very thin Packers receiving corps so far in 2022, and losing him for any time is a disaster. No wonder outlets all over America are reporting that GB is now looking to acquire a receiver ahead of next Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Rashan Gary (OLB, Green Bay Packers): More bad news for the floundering Packers as Gary suffered a concussion during that upset loss in the nation’s capital. His strong early-season play had made him a real contender for Defensive Player of the Year, but now he is struggling to pass concussion protocol for a crucial matchup with Buffalo in Week 8. David Njoku (TE, Cleveland Browns): Njoku was really coming on strong (418 receiving yards) after a slow start to 2022, but punters and fantasy players will have to tap the brakes after he suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Ravens in Baltimore. He will miss 2-5 weeks with the injury, another frustrating blow for the Browns in what is developing into a season of missed opportunities. Evan Neal (RT, New York Giants): While the Jets were left counting the cost of their latest win, the Giants also had some pain to suffer as they returned to the Big Apple following Sunday’s success in Jacksonville. Rookie first-round pick Neal suffered an MCL injury, which normally means around 4 weeks out of action. Not a great news for an already patched-up Giants offensive line. NFL Odds: Stock Rising

Justin Fields in action for the Chicago Bears

Week 7 delivered more fantastic performances which had a significant impact on the early betting lines. Here are some of the displays which really jumped out: Justin Fields (QB, Chicago Bears): Okay, time to give those Bears and their embattled QB some praise. Chicago went into the trip to New England on Monday Night Football as an eight-point underdog. Despite that, punters all over the nation were piling on, expecting the Pats to deliver a one-sided beatdown after two impressive wins. Not so fast though, as the Bears emphatically ripped up the script behind an innovative gameplan which made the most of Fields’ unique physical tools. While his passing numbers still leave something to be desired, he was unstoppable on the ground as he put together a memorable first half in particular. Fields became only the second player in 30 NFL seasons to have a first half which included 100+ passing yards, 1+ passing TD, 70+ rushing yards and 1+ rushing TD. Seattle Seahawks front office: Expectations were incredibly low for Seattle heading into 2022 - they appeared to be in full rebuild mode after trading Russell Wilson to Denver and letting LB Bobby Wagner walk in free agency. One stellar NFL Draft later though and they are the surprise of the season and sit atop the NFC West with a winning record. The Seahawks’ class of 2022 has delivered six players who are all playing at a high level and contributing big-time to their team’s success. RB Kenneth Walker has been a sensation in recent weeks and now heads the betting for Offensive Rookie of the Year, while CB Tariq Woolen is high in the betting for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Then you can throw in the fact Seattle found its two new starting offensive tackles (Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas). To top things off the Seahawks also came away with an excellent slot corner in Coby Bryant and a dynamic situational pass rusher at LB in Boye Mafe. Quite the haul… Tyler Boyd (WR, Cincinnati Bengals): While Ja’Marr Chase quite rightly takes most of the plaudits in Cincinnati, it takes more than one WR to make the Bengals so explosive. Tyler Boyd is another key weapon for Joe Burrow’s aerial attack, and he is humming again after a slow start to 2022. Boyd has racked up 405 receiving yards and a pair of scores in his last 5 games, culminating in a 155-yard bonanza in the 35-17 romp vs Atlanta. When the Bengals are really good, it is because Chase, Boyd and Tee Higgins are all being productive. That was exactly the case on Sunday and it bodes well for the 4-3 reigning AFC champions. Josh Jacobs (RB, Las Vegas Raiders): When the Raiders decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on their 2019 first-round pick, it left Jacobs with a ton of motivation to succeed in 2022. And he is absolutely succeeding, after an astonishing tear of three games which have brought him 441 rushing yards and 6 TDs. The former Alabama standout has a rare ability to pick the right hole and then explode right through it. We think he may well get that second contract now! Matthew Judon (LB, New England Patriots): It hasn’t been an easy year so far for the Pats as they have flattered to deceive at times. That 33-14 MNF loss to Chicago was an absolute embarrassment, but once again Judon spent a good portion of the night terrorising the opposing QB. He came away with 2.5 sacks to lead the league now on 8.5 for the season. He’s been consistently disruptive and is now a fringe contender for DPOY honours. NFL Playoff Scenarios: Who makes the post-season? It’s never too early to start talking about playoff scenarios, so here we are. If the post-season began today, these teams would be playing on: AFC Buffalo Bills 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs 5-2 Tennessee Titans 4-2 Baltimore Ravens 4-3 New York Jets 5-2 Miami Dolphins 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers 4-3 NFC Philadelphia Eagles 6-0 Minnesota Vikings 5-1 Seattle Seahawks 4-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-4 New York Giants 6-1 Dallas Cowboys 5-2 Los Angeles Rams 3-3 NFL Game of the Week New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks (20:25 UK, Sunday)

Geno Smith features in the Game of the Week

Absolutely nobody, and we mean nobody, had this down as GOTW material when the NFL schedule was announced back in May. Two teams with very low expectations have proved the surprise packages of the NFC so far and on Sunday they meet in the Pacific Northwest. New York is on a four-game win streak and has the NFL’s second best record at 6-1. It is a well-coached team under new HC Brian Daboll, winning despite a lack of talent - particularly at receiver. It helps having Comeback Player of the Year favourite Saquon Barkley in the backfield of course. Seattle meanwhile, we’ve already told you about them. They now boast exciting young talent at key positions and the renaissance of Geno Smith at QB has been astonishing. This is the guy whose dad once received death threats when he was announced as the Giants starter. While it may not have Super Bowl ramifications - that is way too big a reach just yet - this is an intriguing matchup and well worth watching. Two massively overachieving teams, something has to give. Yet again the Giants will start as the underdog at +2.5, can they confound the sportsbooks yet again? Maybe if they do, that respect they are striving for will come at last.