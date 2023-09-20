NFL Injury Report: The latest news, and how it affects the odds

‘Next man up’ is a popular NFL phrase, and if you check out the league’s weekly injury report you will understand just why.

Every franchise can only put 11 players on the field at any one time, but they need every bit of their 53-man roster over a brutal 17-game season. Huge men engaging in violent collisions at ridiculous speed on a regular basis means injuries are more prevalent than ever, and some of them can end a team’s season in a split second. Latest Injury Report Our injury report is not intended to be totally exhaustive - it is all about giving the intel on new and key injuries which will really impact betting and fantasy on the week’s upcoming games. Here are the biggest injury storylines coming out of Week 2, and heading into Week 3: Chubb loss a huge blow for Cleveland Only one place to start this week, and that is the horrific knee injury suffered by Cleveland RB Nick Chubb during the agonising 26-22 loss to AFC North rival Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football. Chubb, arguably the best running back in the NFL, went down and out for 2023 when he was tackled low during the second quarter by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Nick Chubb expected to be out for the season with significant knee injury. pic.twitter.com/LbHIFXkpKb — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2023

The images of Chubb’s knee buckling were so gruesome that ESPN refused to replay the footage during their game broadcast, and now Chubb faces surgery followed by a lengthy rehab. The injury is to the same knee he had reconstructed while at college in Georgia in 2015. The loss of Chubb is a massive blow to Cleveland’s playoff hopes - this is a team built on a terrific offensive line and a powerful ground game. The early signs suggest former Chiefs and Browns star Kareem Hunt could be signed to provide depth, while Jerome Ford posted 106 yards on Monday night in relief of Chubb. Time now then for QB Deshaun Watson to really show why Cleveland gave him that five-year $230million fully guaranteed contract, to get the Browns over the hump. ‘Big Blue’ lose big talent in Barkley The New York Giants produced a comeback for the ages to win in Arizona on Sunday, but it did come at a cost. The G Men were down 20-0 at the half and 28-7 in the third quarter before rallying for a 31-28 success. They lost superstar RB Saquon Barkley in the process though.

Barkley went down with what was later described as an ankle sprain, and while he has not been officially ruled out of the Thursday Night Football showdown with San Francisco, reports suggest he could miss three games. This is bad news for a Giants team which has thrived on a balanced attack in the past 12 months. Put too much on the shoulders of QB Daniel Jones, and that may start to unravel. Ekeler injury piles on misery for stuttering Chargers This was meant to be the year the Los Angeles Chargers finally translated all that gaudy talent into a deep playoff run. Not so fast. While Justin Herbert and the Chargers have slipped to an 0-2 start ahead of a crucial trip to Minnesota on Sunday, they also have major injury concerns. Notably star RB Austin Ekeler. Ekeler missed the Week 2 loss to Tennessee and the grim news is that HC Brandon Staley says there is ‘no timetable’ for his return to action as yet. If you want proof of the productivity and versatility that Ekeler provides, just look at what he had achieved before suffering that injury in Week 1. He had already racked up 117 yards and a score on the ground and five catches for 47 yards in the loss to Miami. This is also very bad news for a ton of fantasy players, with Ekeler a perennial darling of leagues in America and around the world. Burrow agony continues with MNF in doubt for Bengals QB The 2023 NFL season could not have started more badly for Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the back of signing the league’s biggest ever contract. Embarrassed in Week 1 by his nemesis the Cleveland Browns, Burrow aggravated a calf injury during Sunday’s crucial Week 2 loss to division rival Baltimore. Burrow had initially suffered the injury during the summer, causing him to miss camp and the preseason. Now he could also miss the vital Week 3 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

From @GMFB: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaked his calf again, but wants to give it "a couple more sleeps." pic.twitter.com/LuDHSPl0Fp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2023

News of Burrow’s setback not surprisingly caused major ripples in the betting on that game Stateside. Cincy had opened up as a 6.5-point favourite to knock off the Rams, but that quickly fell to 1.5 on the back of the news about ‘Joe Cool’. These are worrying times for a team confidently expected to make a Super Bowl run in 2023. Instead they are 0-2, and potentially without their best player for a game they must win. By the way, only six teams in the last 44 seasons have made the NFL playoffs after starting 0-3. Baker on IR as Cardinals reel after Giant loss This was the ultimate weekend of misery for the Arizona Cardinals. Not only did the Cards fall victim to that historic comeback by the Giants, they are also now without Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker for a little while. Baker injured his hamstring in practice on Friday, and he has now been placed on Injured Reserve. That means he must miss at least four more games, being eligible to return vs Seattle on October 22. Bad news for a Cardinals team which was already expected to be one of the league’s worst in 2023. Two tough losses to start the season, and now this, won’t make things any easier. Lions safety Gardner-Johnson could miss season The Detroit Lions lost another key contributor on Sunday when star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down during the 37-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The overtime heartbreaker dropped Detroit to 1-1 on the season after that opening win in Kansas City, but the loss of star free agent acquisition Gardner-Johnson could end up being an even bigger loss. The former Philadelphia Eagle left the game with what the team believes is a torn pectoral muscle, and he could now miss the rest of the 2023 season. Bad news for another team expected to contend for playoff success in the coming months.