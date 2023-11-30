NFL Injury Report: Myles Garrett dodges a bullet, Jaelan Phillips suffers Miami KO

Every franchise can only put 11 players on the field at any one time, but they need every bit of their 53-man roster over a brutal 17-game season.

Huge men engaging in violent collisions at ridiculous speed on a regular basis means injuries are more prevalent than ever, and some of them can end a team’s season in a split second.

Latest Injury Report

Our injury report is not intended to be totally exhaustive - it is all about giving the intel on new and key injuries which will really impact betting on the NFL and selecting fantasy teams for the week’s upcoming games.

Here are the biggest injury storylines coming out of Week 12, and heading into Week 13:

Myles Garrett (DE, Cleveland Browns)​​

Garrett said he felt something pop in his left shoulder as he donned a sling following Sunday’s Week 12 loss to Denver. It appeared his spectacular season (13 sacks so far) might be over, but not so fast. Browns fans got a boost early this week when head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Myles had sustained no structural damage to the shoulder. He could face the Rams this weekend as Cleveland bids to rekindle its push for a playoff berth in 2023.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (QB, Cleveland Browns)

This news is not so good for the Browns, with Thompson-Robinson began Week 13 in concussion protocol after taking a big hit in the third quarter of that loss to Denver. There is no word yet on whether he will start against the Rams this weekend, or if the Browns instead will go with P.J. Walker or even the recently-signed Joe Flacco.

Jaelan Phillips (OLB, Miami Dolphins)

Miami duly dispatched the woeful Jets 34-13 on Black Friday, but the Dolphins saw their hopes of a deep post-season run suffer a major blow in the process. Phillips is done for the season after tearing his Achilles at MetLife, and he will now be out until 2024. Miami responded swiftly to the news by signing veteran DE Jason Pierre-Paul to bolster its pass-rushing depth.

Cam Robinson (LT, Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Jags won their big divisional game 24-21 against the Houston Texans, but they did sustain some damage along the way. Left tackle Robinson left the game with a knee injury and it could yet end his season. For now Jacksonville has placed Cam on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four games. The earliest he can return is New Year’s Eve, and the next few days will tell us much more about his future status.

Chris Olave (WR, New Orleans Saints)

Olave was terrific on Sunday against Atlanta, catching 7 balls for 114 yards. But not only did his team lose the game 24-15, the second-year WR came out of the game with his health in doubt. The former Ohio State standout sustained a concussion and his status must be in doubt now for a huge Week 13 game at home to Detroit. New Orleans has lost first place in the miserable NFC South for now, it needs to bounce back fast.

Fletcher Cox (DT, Philadelphia Eagles)

Cox eventually left Philly’s overtime win over Buffalo in the fourth quarter after trying and failing to play through a groin injury. This is worrying news for the Eagles, ahead of massive back-to-back games which will define their push for the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs. This weekend the Eagles host San Francisco in a potential title game dress rehearsal, and the following week they head for Dallas in a bid to effectively seal the NFC East division crown. There is no official word yet on whether Cox will be on the field for those games, bad news for a team which already has RT Lane Johnson trying to shake off a groin injury.