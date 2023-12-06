NFL Injury Report: Lawrence agony, Pickett goes out and a Tank trauma for Texans

Every franchise can only put 11 players on the field at any one time, but they need every bit of their 53-man roster over a brutal 17-game season.

Huge men engaging in violent collisions at ridiculous speed on a regular basis means injuries are more prevalent than ever, and some of them can end a team’s season in a split second.

Latest Injury Report

Our injury report is not intended to be totally exhaustive - it is all about giving the intel on new and key injuries which will really impact betting and selecting fantasy teams for the week’s upcoming games. And, of course, availability for those upcoming NFL playoffs.

Here are the biggest injury storylines coming out of Week 13, and heading into Week 14:

Trevor Lawrence (QB, Jacksonville Jaguars)

The whole of Jacksonville held its breath after Lawrence left the shocking Monday night home loss to Cincinnati with an ankle injury. The Jags feared a season-ending blow for their superstar QB, but following updates on his condition, hope remains that he will be back soon. Lawrence has been diagnosed with the dreaded high ankle sprain, and that normally is weeks rather than days for a full recovery. But remember that Patrick Mahomes did not miss a game with the same injury during last season’s NFL playoffs, and reports suggest Lawrence still hopes to face Cleveland in Week 14.

Kenny Pickett (QB, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes took a hit on Sunday when starting QB Pickett left the surprising home loss to Arizona with an ankle injury. He underwent what is called ‘tightrope’ surgery for a high ankle sprain on Monday and it is hoped he will only be out of action for two to four weeks. So far, the Steelers have resisted putting Pickett on IR - suggesting they believe he can prove that estimated return window to be correct.

Tank Dell (WR, Houston Texans)

Third-round rookie Dell had been terrific during his first season in pro football, catching 47 balls for 709 yards and 7 TDs, and catapulting his rookie QB C.J. Stroud into the MVP conversation. The fairytale ended abruptly on Sunday though as Dell suffered a fractured fibula in the win over Denver, putting him on IR and likely ending his season. A devastating blow for Dell and the promising Texans.

Derek Carr (QB, New Orleans Saints)

Carr is taking a brutal beating right now, and the results are pretty worrying. The Saints QB sustained a huge hit during Sunday’s loss to Detroit - and in the process he sustained his second concussion in three weeks. He has also been battling a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, and we can also throw in the rib injury he sustained in that latest battering. It seems highly unlikely Carr will be able to start against Carolina in Week 14, which would throw Jameis Winston back under center for the Saints.

Christian Watson (WR, Green Bay Packers)

Second-year man Watson might be one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL when healthy - the only problem is, that is not all the time. Watson suffered another hamstring injury during the huge win over Kansas City on Sunday Night Football, and he now must be a doubt for the Week 14 meeting with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Frustrating for a player who had really started to come alive after missing the start of the 2023 season with, you guessed it, a hamstring injury.

Amari Cooper (WR, Cleveland Browns)

Cleveland is already without starting QB Deshaun Watson for the rest of the 2023 season, and it now has a real concern about Cooper’s health for Week 14. The Browns’ WR1 suffered a concussion after being hit by two defenders in the 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and is a doubt for the crucial game vs Jacksonville on Sunday.

Terron Armstead (LT, Miami Dolphins)

Armstead is a terrific football player, but sadly he is never far away from an NFL injury report. A man who regularly fights through injuries suffered another one during the Week 13 win over Washington. The good news though is that he could still face Tennessee in Week 14 despite that ankle problem. Great news for Fish QB Tua Tagovailoa, and Miami’s playoff bid.