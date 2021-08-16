The news is a devastating blow for Winston, who had helped the Saints to a 5-2 record after winning the starting job following the retirement of Drew Brees in the off season.

A former first overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Buccaneers, Winston had endured a dire spell in Tampa before starting to rebuild his career in New Orleans.

Winston a comeback story

He had cut out the turnovers which highlighted his time with the Bucs, throwing 14 TD passes in 2021 against just three interceptions. His performances had put him in the conversation to be the NFL’s Comeback Player Of The Year.

But now his season is over after he suffered the horrible injury when being dragged down by Tampa linebacker Devin White during the second quarter of Sunday’s 36-27 victory at the Superdome.

Winston, who also sustained damage to his MCL in the process, is currently on a one-year deal with New Orleans and now faces an uncertain future.

Trevor or Taysom for Saints?

With Winston’s backup Taysom Hill out with concussion at present, Trevor Siemian deputised for Jameis on Sunday and played well in relief. He threw for 159 yards and a score as New Orleans upset Tom Brady and co.

Now Saints head coach Sean Payton must decide whether to ride Siemian or plump for the multi-talented Hill for the remainder of the 2021 season.

New Orleans, a team many had expected to falter after an incredible run of success with Brees at the controls, is currently a 22/1 chance with Sky Bet to win Super Bowl LVI in California next February.