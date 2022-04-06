All 32 franchises will cherry-pick the best talent in college football from April 28-30, and the recent glut of high-profile trades has seen the order fluctuate almost daily.

The latest transaction came earlier this week when the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans made a huge deal which gives the Saints two first-round picks in 2022, and Philly the same in 2023.

NFL Draft 2022: Updated Round 1 order

As it stands, here is the order teams will pick in Nevada later this month, along with what we see as their major needs:

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jags have the top pick for the second straight year, and this time they do not need a QB. The smart money in the NFL Draft betting had been on Jax taking a left tackle to protect Trevor Lawrence, but that flipped quickly when the team placed the franchise tag on current starter Cam Robinson. Now the heavy favourite is Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit Lions: The Lions punched way above their weight in 2021 (they were 11-6 against the spread) and we really like what Dan Campbell is building in Motown. The Lions have a good offensive line and they also have needs just about everywhere else. Jared Goff is not the long-term answer at QB but 2023 will likely offer better options there. For now, this pick should focus on premium perimeter positions, starting with an edge rusher or a wide receiver. Houston Texans: Now that Deshaun Watson is finally out of the building, the Texans can start to rebuild - it feels like they’ve been treading water for at least a year. Like the Lions, they need just about everything. Bar QB - where it appears Davis Mills will get a shot at proving he is the future - there are holes everywhere. This will take time, but the capital acquired in that Watson trade (three first-round picks) means that with smart moves Houston should be back in the game by 2024. New York Jets: We’ve been relatively impressed by what the Jets have done in free agency, let’s see if they can back it up in the draft by making the most of two picks in the top 10. An elite talent at wide receiver is needed, but this pick could well settle on the best available edge rusher. New York Giants: If the Giants really do want to finally see what they have in Year 4 of Daniel Jones, they really should put some resources into the offensive line. This pick should settle on the best available tackle. Carolina Panthers: Year 3 is almost here for Matt Rhule and he still doesn’t have a quarterback - the hotseat awaits. There are no generational talents available either so taking a young QB at #6 may be a bit rich. Unless he trades for Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield in the meantime though, it’s not like Rhule has much choice. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears): Already covered. Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons signalled it was rebuild time when they traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick. The signing of Marcus Mariota means drafting a QB is not essential this year, and instead WR should be the play. The suspension of Calvin Ridley and departure of Russell Gage leave Atlanta woefully thin there. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Seattle is another team which is in full-scale rebuild mode after trading Russell Wilson to Denver. Now the Seahawks must decide whether to draft a QB here or wait for 2023. They already have Drew Lock from the Wilson trade, but you’d hope they are looking to upgrade. A trade for Mayfield - low-risk given that fifth-year option - would make sense. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks): Already covered. Washington Commanders: We hated the trade for Carson Wentz, but it at least means the Commanders go into the Draft with no single position of massive need. This is a pretty talented roster and should perform well IF the QB delivers. Big if. Adding more weapons for Wentz is not a bad play here and even if he’s not the answer, whoever they pick up next will benefit. We like WR or TE. Minnesota Vikings: The Vikes really need to beef up their secondary and CB is their major need going into the Draft. They need to hit on one at some stage soon, so new HC Kevin O’Connell had better start right away. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Already covered. Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens are in the fortunate position of not having any absolutely glaring needs, but we like the addition of a CB here. A unit that was decimated by injuries in 2021 could do with a fresh infusion of talent. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins): Philly needs an injection of talent on the defensive front so an edge rusher makes sense here. Ditto a cornerback to improve the secondary. WR is not impossible either as the Eagles look to find out whether QB Jalen Hurts is their franchise or not. Philly did have three first-round picks by the way, but traded one away in return for a #1 in 2023. Really smart move. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles): The bounty the Saints gave up to the Eagles to acquire a second first-round pick in 2022 looks pretty rich now. Now we wait to see what the plan is in New Orleans. Are they packaging the two to move up and get a QB or an elite OT? Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers are going all in to capitalise on the cheap rookie deal that QB Justin Herbert is currently on. The time is now and L.A. added premium talents already on defense with Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson. Now it’s time to further build around Herbert. An offensive lineman or WR makes sense here. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): Already covered. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles: Already covered. Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh signed former Bears starter Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal in free agency, but we’d be staggered if he is the long-term answer. A quarterback should very much be in play here for the Steelers, if they feel one is worth the investment. If not, they roll with Trubisky, stockpile talent elsewhere and revisit in 2023. New England Patriots: Allowing the aforementioned J.C. Jackson to bolt in free agency should mean the Pats are prioritising the CB position here. The trade for DeVante Parker means WR is no longer as big a need, so a defensive back is the play. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders): Pretty obvious here that Green Bay should be looking to surround Aaron Rodgers with some new talent - or else what was the point signing him to that huge extension ($50million per year)? The loss of Davante Adams was a big blow and there is not much left in the receiver room at Lambeau. This should be simple, pick the best remaining WR - or package the two number 1s GB now has to go up and get one. Arizona Cardinals: The needs for the Cardinals are up front. Pass-rush help is a must after the departure of Chandler Jones in free agency, while another talented offensive lineman would be a smart selection. Build around Kyler Murray. Dallas Cowboys: Look at what Dallas lost in the last month and you should get a pretty good idea of its needs. The Cowboys traded WR1 Amari Cooper to Cleveland, lost DE Randy Gregory to Denver and decided against hanging onto offensive linemen La’el Collins and Connor Williams. They are the holes to fill. Buffalo Bills: Super Bowl favourite Buffalo filled its biggest need in free agency with the blockbuster signing of Von Miller (six years, $120million). The Bills could now use a CB to bolster an already excellent defense. RB is another need but this is too early for that. Tennessee Titans: Re-signing Harold Landry to that (very rich) deal in free agency covered a big need for the Titans. Now the second level could get a look with linebacker potentially the pick in Nashville. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Everything looks pretty rosy in the garden right now in Tampa after Tom Brady unretired and the team signed Chris Godwin to a new long-term deal. Defense is the big need now for the Bucs, either up front or on the back end. That’s where we expect them to go with this pick in April. Green Bay Packers: Already covered. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins): The Chiefs have already signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but neither adequately replaces the departed Tyreek Hill. So those moves should not stop the Chiefs going WR here if the right player is still available. Edge or CB are other glaring needs. Kansas City Chiefs: Already covered. Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals upgraded their O-line massively in free agency, but that should not stop them taking a center here if the right man is still available. A corner would also not be a bad move - Eli Apple is serviceable but by no means elite. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): Already covered.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Draft in 2022 takes place between Thursday April 28 and Saturday April 30 inclusive.

Round 1 takes place on the Thursday in primetime in the United States, so the early hours of Friday in the UK. Rounds 2 and 3 happen on Friday (similar timings) with Rounds 4-7 taking place on Saturday.

Can I watch the NFL Draft on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports holds the rights to broadcast NFL games in the UK, and traditionally it has also televised the Draft. We expect that to be the case again in 2022, though official details are not public as yet.

You can of course buy a subscription to NFL Game Pass, which also comes with live coverage of NFL games during the season. The Draft will be covered ad nauseam by NFL Network, which also comes as part of the package.