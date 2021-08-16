Sean McVay and his front office have been quite happy in recent years to give up premium draft picks for proven commodities, and they did so again by handing over second and third-round selections in the 2022 Draft to acquire Miller from the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline.

It is the latest move by the Rams to try to secure a berth in Super Bowl LVI - which will be played in their own SoFi Stadium next February.

Los Angeles already has two of the very best defensive players in the NFL in the shape of nose tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The addition of the 32-year-old Miller, who had 119 sacks during a stellar spell in Denver, adds a third bona fide superstar to the unit.

The Rams are currently tied for the best record in the NFL at 7/1, and sit atop the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams love a trade...

Acquiring Miller is just the latest blockbuster trade triggered by the Rams. They had sent multiple first-round picks to Detroit (plus Jared Goff) to Detroit in return for QB Matthew Stafford during the off season.

Before that McVay and co had given up two first-round picks and more to snare Ramsey from Jacksonville, and two first-rounders to move up and take Goff first overall in 2016.

L.A. has not used a first-round pick to draft a player since Goff in 2016, and it will be at least 2024 before it gets the chance again. The trade for OLB Miller also means they now have only four picks remaining in the 2022 Draft.

The Rams are now 13/2 third favourites with Sky Bet to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy next February, behind 5/1 Buffalo and 11/2 Tampa Bay.

Los Angeles Rams First-Round Draft Picks