NFL Divisional Playoffs betting tips, points spreads, accumulators and best bets for Saturday January 20

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

Kick-off time: Saturday 21:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports NFL

Spread: Houston Texans +9.5 @ 10/11

Total: Over 44.5 points 1/1

The divisional round kicks off with the number one seed Ravens taking on the Cinderella story Houston Texans. The Texans now has as many wins this season as they have in the previous three seasons combined – DeMeco Ryans has turned this team around.

However, the Baltimore Ravens may finally be the team to end their story. They rank as the number one defence in terms of points conceded per game (16.5), whilst their offence scores 28.4 points per game, ranking as the fourth best in the league. Lamar Jackson will be crowned MVP, and he closed out the season in style with six straight wins – including two huge games against the 49ers and Dolphins, where he threw for seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

But the Texans boast their own superstar quarterback, rookie CJ Stroud. In his playoff debut he was near perfect, completing 76.2% of his passes, three touchdowns and no interceptions – with a 157.2 passer rating, against what was meant to be one of the best defences in the NFL, the Browns.

Baltimore is a step above the Browns, and there’s two huge factors in their favour. They’re well rested – after securing a first-round bye, but also managing to rest most of their starters in week 18 – that’s nearly two weeks of recovery. And they’re playing at home, where they average over 36 points per game.

One player to specifically watch in this matchup is wide receiver ZAY FLOWERS.

His receiving line is set at 51.5 – he can crush this. He’s cleared 60 yards in three of his last four games, and faces the Texans, a team he can exploit. They run the eighth highest rate of zone defence in the NFL, and against zone defence Flowers averages 13.5 yards per reception. He had great success against the Rams (60 yards) and 49ers (72 yards), who run zone-based secondaries.

This is also a great spot for Baltimore’s tight end, ISIAH LIKELY. The Texans have allowed more catches to tight ends this season than any other team in the NFL. Last week against the Browns TEs David Njoku and Harrison Bryant combined for 11 catches for 158 yards. The middle of the field is there to be taken advantage of, and Likely can score a touchdown.

Speaking of tight ends, there’s potential with DALTON SCHULTZ.

He’s become the clear second option in this offence behind Nico Collins since Tank Dell’s injury, and that should continue against Baltimore. Since week 10, the Ravens have allowed the fourth most receiving yards and sixth highest yards per reception to tight ends. His line is set at 36.5 yards – which he has cleared in four of his last five games. He has big play potential – check out his 37-yard touchdown last week for reference.

There’s a chance Houston may be playing keep up with Baltimore so we can expect more of an air raid offence, and ultimately more targets to Schultz.

Houston’s season started with a beatdown in Baltimore, and it’s ultimately going to end there as well. A lot has changed since week one, and it would be a shock to see them blown out, but there’s simply no denying Baltimore’s talent.

Baltimore Ravens 30-24 Houston Texans