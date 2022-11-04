LISTEN TO THE EXTRA POINT PODCAST NOW , with Sporting Life NFL tipsters Matt Temple-Marsh & Ross Williams sharing their best bets every week.

Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears

When: Sunday 18:00 GMT

Sunday 18:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone

Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone Best bet: Justin Fields over 172.5 passing yards & over 49.5 rushing yards

It’s starting to click for JUSTIN FIELDS, as made clear by these numbers.

Fields' per game stats through his first four games of the season:

9 completions

17 attempts

117 passing yards

51% pass accuracy

8 rush attempts

36 rushing yards

Fields’ per game stats through his last four games:

14 completions

23 attempts

192 passing yards

61% pass accuracy

11 rush attempts

72 rushing yards

The Bears are actually trusting their quarterback, and allowing him to throw, and more dropbacks for Fields means more scrambling opportunities. Through his last four games Fields has hit the over on both his passing and rushing line – plus, the Bears have made some huge moves over the last week.

On offence they’ve traded for WR Chase Claypool. He immediately becomes their #1 receiver, which will create more looks for Fields and take defenders away from the open field – where he can rush into.

But importantly on defence the Bears have shipped off DE Robert Quinn, and star MLB Roquan Smith. This defence was punching above its weight, but without their leader Smith we can expect a big drop-off. This means they will likely be chasing games – and we’ve seen how good the Dolphins offence can be – so Fields will be forced to throw even more.

On the flip side, the Dolphins’ defence has been kind to quarterbacks – allowing the fourth most passing yards and the fifth most rushing yards. Back Fields’ rise to continue.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday 18:00 GMT

Sunday 18:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone

Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone Best bets: Travis Etienne over 100 rushing yards

Every single week, it seems TRAVIS ETIENNE is having a new best game of his career. In London the running back took it to another level – 24 rushes, 156 yards and one touchdown, all career highs. That’s now two 100+ rushing yard games in a row for Etienne, and I love his chances again this week.

With James Robinson now a New York Jet, Etienne is dominating the backfield like never before. His previous career high rush attempts was just 14 – last week that jumped to 24 – and there’s no reason to see that number drop. JaMycal Hasty AND Snoop Conner aren’t going to eat into Etienne’s load, so we can bank on that volume. Add in the fact that he’s averaging 6.2 yards per carry, and 100 yards seems well within reach.

One stat stands out in particular. In his last three games, Etienne has ripped off rushes for 49 yards, 49 yards and 48 yards. The big-play ability is there. He faces a Raiders side who are allowing 24.9 points per game (sixth worst in the league), alongside 108.6 rushing yards per game. Get on the Etienne hype train.

Minnesota Vikings @ Washington Commanders

When: Sunday 18:00 GMT

Sunday 18:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone

Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone Best bet: Terry McLaurin over 75 receiving yards

Who would have thought it would take Taylor Heinicke to come in for TERRY MCLAURIN to be properly utilised?

Since Heinicke came in we’ve seen McLaurin’s targets jump up from six targets a game, to eight targets a game. That’s lead to a welcome increase in receptions and yards – with 5.5 receptions/game (up from 3.6) and 93 yards/game (up from 61).

He now faces the Minnesota Vikings who are allowing the fourth most passing yards in the entire NFL. To wide receivers specifically the Vikings are conceding 198 yards/game, joint third worst in the league.

McLaurin had nearly double the yardage of any other Commanders receiver last week, he’s clearly Heinicke’s favourite target – expect another dominant display from the WR1 in a soft matchup.

