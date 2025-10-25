NFL betting tips: Week 8 best bets including Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Ross Williams has three bets for Sunday's NFL slate, with Tyler Warren fancied to score a touchdown in one of the feature games.
NFL betting tips: Week 8
3pts Lamar Jackson (Ravens) over 31.5 rushing yards at 5/6 (General)
1pt Lamar Jackson (Ravens) anytime touchdown at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
2pts Tyler Warren (Colts) anytime touchdown at 6/5 (General)
Chicago Bears @ Baltimore Ravens
- Sunday, 1700 GMT
It’s week eight and the Baltimore Ravens simply can’t afford another defeat.
The AFC North giants have spluttered through the opening two months of the season, ravaged by injury, and find themselves in the AFC’s basement. To say it’s unfamiliar territory for John Harbaugh’s team would be an understatement.
However, mercifully, they’ve finally landed in a spot where they could begin a turnaround.
After two weeks on the shelf, quarterback LAMAR JACKSON is back in the fold and that in itself adds a whole new dimension to their matchup with Chicago.
The bookmakers concur and have made Baltimore seven-point favourites. That’s a pretty remarkable handicap when you consider that the Bears have a winning 4-2 record at present and the Ravens have just one solitary victory against their name this season.
The Lamar Jackson factor is palpable, and I think it’s worth putting our faith in this dual-purpose QB on his return.
Due to his recent injury – a hamstring – Jackson’s rushing props are on the low side, but I don’t think the numbers should scare us.
At the end of the day, Jackson is a multi-million-dollar asset who is destined to remain the face of the Baltimore franchise for the next decade. With the team nursing a 1-5 record, I don’t believe they’d be throwing Jackson back into the fold if they didn’t have confidence that he can strike the Bears with his usual skillset. It wouldn't be worth the risk.
Lamar to cover 31.5 rushing yards in the game is available at 5/6 and that is not a number we are used to seeing. In his four starts this season, Jackson has surpassed that figure three times and is averaging 41.5 yards per game.
Over the course of his illustrious eight-season career to date, Jackson has averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game and, although the recent 2024 season wasn’t his most productive campaign on the ground, he still averaged 53.8 yards across 17 regular season games.
It’s also worth nothing that Chicago – often feared for their defensive prowess – have actually leaked the fifth-most rushing yards per game this season. Plus, Jayden Daniels – the closest thing the rest of the league has to Jackson – rushed for 52 yards from the quarterback position when the Commanders faced the Bears just two weeks ago.
Unless Baltimore have taken an almighty risk on Jackson’s health, his rushing prop this week is well in range.
Due to the rare pricing, I also think it’s worth taking a look at Jackson’s anytime touchdown prop.
Usually close to an odds-on selection, you can find quotes around 9/4 for the quarterback to find the endzone this weekend and that’s a pretty remarkable price due to Baltimore’s favouritism in the game and Chicago’s vulnerability against the run.
With teammate Derrick Henry too short to back, I’d favour a small sprinkle on Jackson turning a good day into a great day with his rushing ability.
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
- Sunday, 2025 GMT
Before the season began, I tipped up a dual-play on the Indianapolis Colts in this very column, predicting more than seven wins for the franchise and a playoff berth.
I’ll hold my hands up, even I didn’t expect the Colts to have both selections all but wrapped up inside the first half of the season.
Indianapolis have become the Cinderella story of 2025, leading the entire NFL with a 6-1 record (which could have easily been 7-0, if not for an unforced Adonai Mitchell mishap) and a more than 95% chance of playing postseason football.
It’s been a sensational turnaround for a team that, before a ball was thrown, looked set to blow up the coaching staff and front office at season’s end.
Daniel Jones has played the steady, consistent football that eluded him for so long in New York and Jonathan Taylor is a runaway leader in the hunt for Offensive Player of the Year honours. In another era, he’d also be a serious MVP candidate.
There are success stories all over the field for the Colts this season, but perhaps the biggest of all is TYLER WARREN. The rookie Tight End is putting together a phenomenal season and it’s showing no signs of slowing.
Just last year, Brock Bowers became an instant superstar for the Raiders, clinching the NFL record for the most receiving yards (1,194) in a single season by a rookie Tight End.
In his first seven games, Bowers accumulated 489 all-purpose yards and one touchdown.
In Warren’s first seven games as a professional, he’s racked up 445 yards (rushing and receiving) and four touchdowns.
Although ever-so-slightly off record pace in terms of yardage, Warren is having more impact on the results of games than arguably the greatest rookie Tight End of the modern era.
This fact hasn’t been lost on Shane Steichen and the Colts. The former Penn State standout has been a primary feature of Indianapolis’ offence from the jump and his production is only likely to increase further as receiver Josh Downs re-enters the fray this weekend, after clearing the concussion protocol.
Downs is one of the best ‘number-two’ receivers in the game and his sheer presence is sure to draw attention from the Titans defence this weekend. This may open up even more opportunities for Warren, who is chasing his own history.
Warren has now scored a scrimmage touchdown in four-straight games and scoring for a fifth-straight week would put him in the most-illustrious company.
The great Mike Ditka recorded the greatest scoring season ever by a rookie Tight End in 1961, picking up 12 touchdowns over the course of his debut year. During that season, he managed a five-game scoring streak that – to the knowledge of myself and the internet – has never been matched.
Post-merger, the record for most touchdowns by a rookie Tight End belongs to Rob Gronkowski and, although he scored 10 times in 2010, he never even managed three consecutive games with a score.
In a game where the Colts are two-score favourites and expected to pile on the points, I fully suspect the Indianapolis coaching staff will be dialling up opportunities for Warren to create history.
Tennessee have lost in each of their last five meetings with the Colts and Indy have averaged over 30 points per game in that time. They’re also the #1-scoring offence in football right now, having averaged 33.1 points across seven games.
Look for the Colts to flex on their divisional rivals and find a way for Warren to etch his name in the history books.
Posted at 1340 BST on 25/10/25
