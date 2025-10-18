NFL betting tips: Week 7 best bets including Atalanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1800 BST

It’s time for the Eagles to get back on track.

Philadelphia are on a two-game losing streak, featuring a very unexpected defeat at the hands of the Giants, but this feels like a spot where they can make a much-needed statement.

They’re facing a Minnesota Vikings team that should be refreshed, coming off a bye week, but they remain a team that’s hard to judge.

They have a winning 3-2 record, but their victories haven’t come against elite teams and, even in the midst of a slump by their standards, the Eagles should be the best team they’ve faced thus far.

The key will be on the ground. The Vikings have a good defence generally, but they do have vulnerabilities against the run. Through five games, they’ve shipped an average of 132 rushing yards per outing and that will be music to the ears of the Philadelphia offensive staff, who have uncharacteristically struggled to get Saquon Barkley and co. going.

With a player like Barkley though, there is an air of inevitability and a feeling that with each passing week, we get closer to things clicking back into the gear that took Philadelphia to Super Bowl glory back in February.

In order to combat the two-game slide – and Brian Flores’ schemes against the pass – I’m expecting the Eagles to go back to basics this week and commit to punishing the Vikings down the middle of the field.

The return of J.J. McCarthy would have probably made this game a stay-away, due to the sheer lack of NFL tape we have on the youthful quarterback, but everything is now pointing to Carson Wentz retaining the Minnesota quarterback gig for at least one more week.

The backup has played well so far, maintaining a 5-2 TD/INT ratio in his three starts for the Vikes but – sadly – the 32-year-old is something of a time bomb and the arrival of the team that drafted him is bound to have a psychological effect. Followers of Wentz’s career will attest that when narratives come around and he’s forced to consider something other than just the next snap, he’s prone to falling apart.

With that in mind, and the Eagles’ need to get back on track in what is becoming the most topsy-turvy season in living memory, I like Philadelphia to cover the 2.5 points with a field goal (at least) at a very backable price of evens.