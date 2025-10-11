NFL betting tips: Week 6 best bets including Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Ross Williams previews Sunday's RedZone action with a trio of selections, including a 2/1 anytime touchdown play.
NFL betting tips: Week 6
2pts Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars over 47.5 points at 10/11 (General)
2pts Marvin Harrison Jr (Cardinals) over 53.5 receiving yards at 10/11 (General)
1pt Marvin Harrison Jr (Cardinals) to score a touchdown at 2/1 (General)
Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Sunday, 1800 BST
Seattle and Jacksonville has never been a blockbuster match-up historically, but this week six encounter has some bite to it. The Seahawks were involved in a classic with the Buccaneers just last weekend, a game that saw 73 points scored, and the Jaguars head into the weekend following one of their biggest wins in recent years.
In case you hadn’t heard, Jacksonville found a way to topple the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, adding to their impressive early-season 4-1 record.
Indeed, this match-up between the Jaguars and the Seahawks is one of only two games this weekend where both sides have winning records.
Seattle will be eager to bounce back and reach 4-2 – as the NFC West looks to be hotly contested this season – and the Jaguars have an outside opportunity to finish week six as the #1 seed in the AFC, or at least very close in-behind.
It’s a high-stakes game, and I think that will bring us points aplenty.
The match points line is set at 47.5 at the time of writing and that seems very achievable.
In the 10 games featuring these teams so far this season, the ‘over’ has hit six times and in three of the four games where it hasn’t landed, either the Jags or Seattle were victorious and therefore weren’t in search of further scores.
Both teams sit in the top 10 for point-scoring across the NFL, averaging between 25 and 29 points per game, and all of this evidence points to a potential shootout.
It’s a nice match-up for Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence, as he can simply follow the blueprint Baker Mayfield left for him a week ago. Seattle’s defence were hardly able to lay a glove on the Tampa Bay passer and he torched them as a result, racking up 379 passing yards.
Jacksonville’s offensive line is one of the best in the business at the moment, having only allowed six Lawrence sacks so far. Therefore, there is strong potential for a Baker-esque display from the Jaguars quarterback, which will inevitably produce points.
The fear for the ‘over’ would be Jacksonville running away with the game early, based on how many passing opportunities they may be able to exploit. But recent history tells us that Seattle won’t be going away.
Remarkably, the Seahawks have won each of their last eight games on the road. Even if the Jaguars get out of the traps strongly, there is strong evidence that Seattle will turn this one into a real battle.
Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts
- Sunday, 1800 BST
Those who have watched the NFL for long enough will know full well the significance of MARVIN HARRISON JR playing his first NFL game in the city of Indianapolis.
His Hall of Fame father is a Mount Rushmore player for Indy. In a 13-year career synonymous with the horseshoe, Harrison became the Colts’ franchise leader in targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. His partnership with Peyton Manning is the stuff of legend and one of the key components of the Colts’ most recent Super Bowl victory in 2006.
I’m a self-confessed football romantic and the narrative around Harrison Jr this weekend is hard to ignore in itself, but the numbers also back up the prospect of the star wide receiver enjoying a big game, even if the rest of his team don’t necessarily follow suit.
The Cardinals are struggling and, for what it’s worth, an Arizona win at Lucas Oil Stadium looks pretty unlikely. Last week’s defeat against Tennessee was a comedy of errors and quarterback Kyler Murray is out of this week’s action.
However, this may play into our hands, if we turn our attention to Harrison’s receiving props. Due to the Cards’ recent strife, the bookmakers have attached a line of just 53.5 receiving yards to the 23-year-old wideout and that’s a pretty appealing number.
Arizona switching quarterbacks is a concern in theory, but it’ll be Jacoby Brissett taking the reins on Sunday, a veteran who’s seen it all in the NFL and won’t be overwhelmed by the responsibility nor the occasion. He also knows Lucas Oli Stadium very well, having spent four seasons with the Colts himself.
I’m not expecting Brissett and Harrison Jr to be telepathic on Sunday, but I do like the potential of their combination. The former Ohio State receiver is talented enough to pick up his yardage in increments, but he’s also a bonafide deep threat, capable of securing a sizable chunk of his required yards in one fell swoop. This season already, Harrison Jr has catches of 45 and 43 yards, with the latter coming just last week.
Brissett – with a 61.1% completion rate across his career – isn’t the most accurate quarterback in the league, but he does have a big arm and the ability to get the ball down the field in a hurry. In each of the six seasons he’s started a game, he’s completed at least one 50+ yard pass.
The Colts have been great so far this season and have been starting games strongly. Due to this, they’re a seven-point favourite, so the most likely game script for the Cardinals will involve playing from behind on Sunday. This generally means less emphasis on the time-consuming run game and a necessity to use Brissett’s long-passing abilities to reach the redzone quickly.
If Indianapolis have an Achilles heel, it’s their (lack of) ability to defend against wide receivers. The Colts have allowed the second-most receptions to WRs this season and the best single receiver they’ve faced so far – Los Angeles’ Puka Nacua – accumulated 170 yards and a touchdown in their match-up just a fortnight ago.
Having seen 15 targets across his previous two games, this looks like a decent scenario for Harrison Jr to perform on his dad’s old stomping ground. He’s recorded 66 and 98 yards in his last two respective outings and he looks in good scoring form. He found the endzone a fortnight ago and, just last week, he was very unfortunate to not score on his aforementioned 43-yard grab, when he was deemed to be down at the one-yard line.
It may well be in a losing effort but look for MHJ to emulate his old man in style on Sunday.
