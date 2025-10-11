NFL betting tips: Week 6 best bets including Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1800 BST

Seattle and Jacksonville has never been a blockbuster match-up historically, but this week six encounter has some bite to it. The Seahawks were involved in a classic with the Buccaneers just last weekend, a game that saw 73 points scored, and the Jaguars head into the weekend following one of their biggest wins in recent years.

In case you hadn’t heard, Jacksonville found a way to topple the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, adding to their impressive early-season 4-1 record.

Indeed, this match-up between the Jaguars and the Seahawks is one of only two games this weekend where both sides have winning records.

Seattle will be eager to bounce back and reach 4-2 – as the NFC West looks to be hotly contested this season – and the Jaguars have an outside opportunity to finish week six as the #1 seed in the AFC, or at least very close in-behind.

It’s a high-stakes game, and I think that will bring us points aplenty.

The match points line is set at 47.5 at the time of writing and that seems very achievable.

In the 10 games featuring these teams so far this season, the ‘over’ has hit six times and in three of the four games where it hasn’t landed, either the Jags or Seattle were victorious and therefore weren’t in search of further scores.

Both teams sit in the top 10 for point-scoring across the NFL, averaging between 25 and 29 points per game, and all of this evidence points to a potential shootout.

It’s a nice match-up for Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence, as he can simply follow the blueprint Baker Mayfield left for him a week ago. Seattle’s defence were hardly able to lay a glove on the Tampa Bay passer and he torched them as a result, racking up 379 passing yards.

Jacksonville’s offensive line is one of the best in the business at the moment, having only allowed six Lawrence sacks so far. Therefore, there is strong potential for a Baker-esque display from the Jaguars quarterback, which will inevitably produce points.

The fear for the ‘over’ would be Jacksonville running away with the game early, based on how many passing opportunities they may be able to exploit. But recent history tells us that Seattle won’t be going away.

Remarkably, the Seahawks have won each of their last eight games on the road. Even if the Jaguars get out of the traps strongly, there is strong evidence that Seattle will turn this one into a real battle.