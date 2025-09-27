NFL betting tips: Week 4 best bets including Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots

Ross Williams has eyes on AJ Brown and Brock Bowers as he scans the Week 4 slate for Sunday's best NFL bets.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday 1800 BST We’ll kick off week four with a short-priced selection that works as a standalone bet but can also be used as a useful foundation stone for some BuildABet action across the early slate. Due to a sluggish week one performance that saw AJ BROWN haul in just one catch for eight yards, his receptions prop line has remained pretty low by his lofty standards. Ahead of the Eagles’ clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s set at just 4.5, which Brown has actually cleared in his two more recent performances. Last week, as Philadelphia turned the taps on with the Rams steaming ahead, Brown tallied six receptions, 109 yards and a touchdown. It was a sure sign that, despite some early concerns, the Eagles’ star receiver is still a very potent weapon for Jalen Hurts and co. He’ll likely be needed this weekend too, as Philadelphia meet the 3-0 Buccaneers – a team that has (so far) taken down all comers. Over the last two games, Brown has been targeted on 18 occasions and if that level of production continues – which it should – he’ll be in line for nine catch attempts against the Bucs. Over a glittering NFL career, the elite receiver has completed 64% of the passes that have been thrown his way, and a similar level of production will put him nicely in contention for at least 5-6 catches against Tampa Bay.

Cleveland Browns @ Detroit Lions Sunday 1800 BST The Browns pulled off a shock victory last weekend, but I suspect they’ll be heading swiftly back down to earth when they visit DETROIT on Sunday. The Lions are an objectively better football team across the board and the only real concern in the handicap market this week is the amount of points they’ll have to beat their opponents by. However, while the line remains at 9.5, I think it’s worth the punt. As double-figure spreads generally concern me as a rule, I’d encourage a rain-check on this recommendation if the line moves beyond 10, but at 9.5 (equivalent to a converted touchdown and a field goal) I’m comfortable enough. Cleveland’s offence have averaged 15.3 points through their three games this season, and that pales in comparison to Detroit’s potency. So far, only Baltimore are averaging more points per game than Detroit – a whopping 34.3. With a disparity of almost 20 PPG between these two sides, this is one of those suggestions that doesn’t require much more explanation. The line has already been pushed out substantially by sharp bettors in the week, so take the 9.5 number at 10/11 while you can. Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders Sunday 2125 BST This weekend feels like a perfect opportunity for one of 2024’s top performers to spark into life. Raiders TE BROCK BOWERS has started the season slow – by his standards – while nursing a minor injury, but the healthier he gets, the more likely he is to produce the kind of performances that headlined his fantastic rookie season. Bowers requires 58 receiving yards to land his prop this weekend and that feels in scope against the Bears, despite the fact he’s hit a tally of exactly 38 yards in two straight weeks. Those two games were double-figure defeats where the Raiders struggled across the board. But in week one, when the Raiders picked up a 20-13 victory over New England, Bowers took five receptions for a grand total of 103 yards.

