NFL betting tips: Week 4 best bets including Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 6pm

It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Baltimore Ravens and that isn’t likely to change any time soon, with quarterback Lamar Jackson set for a spell on the sidelines.

However, the forced change at the pivotal passer position may well spark one of their other superstars into life.

DERRICK HENRY is one of the greatest running backs the game has ever seen so – despite a stop-start few weeks for the future Hall of Famer – it stands to reason that Baltimore will lean heavily on him this week and beyond.

He’s failed to surpass 50 rushing yards over the past three games and he’s picked up just one touchdown in that time, but this weekend’s matchup against Houston is a whole other story.

With a backup quarterback in situ, Baltimore will almost certainly run the ball more frequently than their norm and Henry is sure to be the beneficiary of that approach. The opposition he’ll face won’t scare him either. Houston aren’t terrible against the run, but they’ve been still been conceding over 100 yards per game and they’ve shipped four rushing touchdowns in as many games.

With all this in mind, Henry looks a backable price to find the endzone for the Ravens on Sunday.

For added value, I also like the option of adding WOODY MARKS to the mix.

The rookie back is at the other end of his career – just starting out – and yet he already appears to have won the Texans’ starting job from Nick Chubb, which is no mean feat.

After modest production in the first three weeks of the campaign, Marks sprung into action against Tennessee last week, carrying 17 times and bagging himself a maiden touchdown.

It was a strong display and the expectation would now be for him to at least match Chubb’s output against a Ravens defence that has conceded 33.3 points per game so far this season – the worst figure in the league.