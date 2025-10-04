NFL betting tips: Week 4 best bets including Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers

Ross Williams has three selections across two of Sunday's RedZone matches as our NFL expert previews the action.
NFL betting tips: Week 5
3pts Derrick Henry to score a touchdown at 4/6 (General; 20/29 bet365)
1pt Henry & Woody Marks both to score a touchdown at 17/5 (bet365 Bet Builder)
2pts Carolina Panthers to beat the Miami Dolphins at evens (General)
Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens
- Sunday, 6pm
It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Baltimore Ravens and that isn’t likely to change any time soon, with quarterback Lamar Jackson set for a spell on the sidelines.
However, the forced change at the pivotal passer position may well spark one of their other superstars into life.
DERRICK HENRY is one of the greatest running backs the game has ever seen so – despite a stop-start few weeks for the future Hall of Famer – it stands to reason that Baltimore will lean heavily on him this week and beyond.
He’s failed to surpass 50 rushing yards over the past three games and he’s picked up just one touchdown in that time, but this weekend’s matchup against Houston is a whole other story.
With a backup quarterback in situ, Baltimore will almost certainly run the ball more frequently than their norm and Henry is sure to be the beneficiary of that approach. The opposition he’ll face won’t scare him either. Houston aren’t terrible against the run, but they’ve been still been conceding over 100 yards per game and they’ve shipped four rushing touchdowns in as many games.
With all this in mind, Henry looks a backable price to find the endzone for the Ravens on Sunday.
For added value, I also like the option of adding WOODY MARKS to the mix.
The rookie back is at the other end of his career – just starting out – and yet he already appears to have won the Texans’ starting job from Nick Chubb, which is no mean feat.
After modest production in the first three weeks of the campaign, Marks sprung into action against Tennessee last week, carrying 17 times and bagging himself a maiden touchdown.
It was a strong display and the expectation would now be for him to at least match Chubb’s output against a Ravens defence that has conceded 33.3 points per game so far this season – the worst figure in the league.
Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers
- Sunday, 6pm
Miami’s visit to CAROLINA is, on paper, an underwhelming contest between two poor teams but it also seems like an opportunity to get behind a (slight) underdog.
Both sides are 1-3, but the hosts look best equipped to take the victory on Sunday. The Dolphins were winners on Monday over a fairly hapless Jets team, but they were shook by a gruesome season-ending injury to Tyreek Hill.
The star receiver is massive for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offence on the whole. The unit still possesses an adequate WR1 in Jaylen Waddle, but there’s no question that Hill’s absence will significantly hinder the Dolphins’ attacking potency for the remainder of the year.
As for Carolina, they are actually gaining a valuable asset to their receiver unit this week in Xavier Legette, who is only likely to open up the game even further for rookie Tetairoa McMillan, who has had a fabulous start to his NFL career.
The Panthers ran into a fired-up Patriots side last week and suffered the consequences, but it’s worth remembering that they are only a fortnight removed from a battering of the Atlanta Falcons – a team that went on to beat the Commanders seven days later.
Carolina are also not a team that tend to fall away drastically after defeats. In fact, after their previous eight losses, the Panthers have bounced back to at least cover the spread on seven occasions.
With little to split the two teams on paper, home-field advantage to the Panthers and at prices around evens available, I like Carolina to rack up their second victory of the season.
Posted at 2130 BST on 04/10/25
