NFL betting tips: Week 3 best bets including Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots

Both featured games begin at 1800 BST

Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles' clash with the Los Angeles Rams has plenty of storylines and history, but it’s all about one man on Sunday.

Last season, SAQUON BARKLEY had the Rams' defence in the palm of his hand. The outstanding running back terrorised LA, racking up a whopping 460 ground yards across two games.

The Rams weren’t even especially awful against the run last season. In terms of yardage given up, they weren’t one of the ten-worst teams in the league. But, despite a middling defensive unit, Barkley simply had their number and I suspect we’ll see a similar story this weekend.

Barkley is yet to record a 100-yard game this season, but he’s well due and it could happen on Sunday night.

He kicked off his campaign with a 60-yard performance on opening night, from 18 carries, and last week he amassed 88 yards on 22 carries.

His output is trending in the right direction and this looks to be a perfect scenario for Barkley to go off big, as he’s done multiple times throughout what has become an illustrious career.

He had 14 triple-figure yardage games in the 2024 season and, remarkably, over 200 rushing yards in both contests against the Rams. With this in mind, this game represents an opportunity to go bold.

Anything at plus-money for a 100-yard game is solid value, but I think we push the boat out further still. Prices of 15/2 are on offer at the time of writing for Barkley to break 150 yards and this is a very distinct possibility.

Barkley recorded 26 carries in both appearances against the Rams last season and Los Angeles remain a team that encourages the run. So far, they’ve defended 53 rush attempts across their two match-ups, which rather fittingly averages out at 26.5 rushes per game.

The two starting running backs that have faced the Rams so far in 2025 have also enjoyed success. Both Nick Chubb and Tony Pollard ended their respective games with a very healthy 4.6 yards per carry and – with all due respect to those guys, who are both very good players – neither is in the same elite category as Saquon Barkley.

With a game-script that points to the reigning Offensive Player of the Year picking up well over 20 carries, and a defence ahead of him that struggles to contain the top guys, this looks set up to be a big, big day for Barkley.

He’ll need to break off at least one sizeable run during the course of the game to land the big prize of 150 yards, but he’s more than capable. Since the start of last season, only Derrick Henry (22) has recorded more 20+ yard rushes than Barkley’s 17 and no one has had more rushes of 40+ yards than the Eagles' superstar.