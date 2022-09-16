Following a 10/3 winner in Week 1, Matt Temple-Marsh’s Cheat Sheet is back. This week the focus is on Adams, Saquon and a rookie sensation.

NFL betting tips: Week 2 3pts Cade York over 6.5 kicking points at 5/6 (bet365) 2pts Saquon Barkley over 107.5 scrimmage yards at 5/6 (Sky Bet) 1pt Davante Adams 93.5+ receiving yards & to score 1+ touchdowns at 2/1 (bet365) 1pt Saquon Barkley to score 2+ touchdowns at 10/3 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

LISTEN TO THE EXTRA POINT PODCAST NOW, with Sporting Life NFL tipsters Matt Temple-Marsh & Ross Williams sharing their best bets every week.

Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants When: Sunday 18:00 GMT

Sunday 18:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone

Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone Best bet: Saquon Barkley over 107.5 scrimmage yards at 5/6

Best bet: Saquon Barkley to score 2+ touchdowns at 10/3 Saquon is all the way back. In Week 1, the running backed totalled 194 scrimmage yards, as the focal point of the Giants attack. He saw three goal line carries as he punched in a touchdown and then the game-winning two-point conversion as well, alongside seven targets (a 33% target share!), and I think we’re in for more this week. He faces the Panthers, who were just gashed for 213 yards and two touchdowns by Nick Chubb & Kareem Hunt. Daboll needs to rely on Saquon to move the chains again – the running back was responsible for 61% of the Giants’ offensive plays last week, and I can’t see that number dropping much. I can easily see another monster yardage game, and he’s a good bet to find the end zone on multiple occasions.

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns When: Sunday 18:00 GMT

Sunday 18:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone

Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone Best bet: Cade York over 6.5 kicking points at 5/6 We’re one week into Cade York’s NFL career and he’s already achieved legend status in Cleveland. The rookie 4th rounder was perfect, kicking four field goals and both extra-point kicks, a total of 14 points – including his game-winner from 58 yards – crucially denying Baker Mayfield a coveted win against his former team. He was kicking 70-yard bombs in the warm-ups, and I can foresee him easily going over his 6.5 kicking line. The Browns’ offence when led by Jacoby Brissett is going to be lacklustre. The QB managed just 147 passing yards & one touchdown in his Browns debut, as the team leant heavily into the run. The offence is going to be predictable and may find it hard to punch the ball into the end zone. Chubb & Hunt will drive the offence into field goal range, and let Cade York do the rest.

Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders When: Sunday 21:25 GMT

Sunday 21:25 GMT TV: Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone

Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone Best bet: Davante Adams 93.5+ receiving yards & to score 1+ touchdowns at 2/1 Davante Adams is a target monster – he saw 17 targets in Week 1, a 49% target share! He saw almost three times as many targets as his closest teammate in his Raiders debut and went off for 141 yards and a touchdown. Three of his targets came with just goal to go, and I love his chances against a porous Cardinals secondary. Patrick Mahomes sliced and diced his way through the Cards, for 360 yards and five touchdowns. Yes, Mahomes being Mahomes played a part here, but more often than not, his receivers were wide open. Neither of these teams can afford to start the season 0-2, and the Raiders at least put up a fight in Week 1. The Raiders are 5.5 favourites, and I could see them putting up a lot of points – expect another dominant performance from Adams.