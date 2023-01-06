Matt Temple-Marsh makes his selections for the final week of the NFL regular season, starting with the two games on Saturday.
2pt Patrick Mahomes 320.5+ passing yards at 5/6 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Zay Jones 4.5+ receptions & 55.5+ receiving yards at 7/5 (bet365)
Patrick Mahomes is 430 yards away from the all-time NFL passing yards record.
His line for this game is set at 320.5 – a number which he has beaten in nine games this season, including last Sunday.
This week he faces the Raiders – who have allowed the fourth most passing yards in the NFL, and since 2019 Mahomes has averaged 323 passing yards against the team.
The switch to Jarrett Stidham resulted in a new look Raiders that no one could have predicted – scoring 34 points against the #1 ranked 49ers defence.
Meanwhile the Chiefs defence has been leakier than most would expect as of late – conceding an average of 24 points/game over their last five.
Expect there to be points in this matchup with Stidham proving he still has a role to play in the NFL – as Mahomes chases history.
Since the Jaguars Week 11 bye, Zay Jones leads the team in targets – with 50 over his last six games.
He’s rapidly becoming Trevor Lawrence’s favourite target and is closing in on two large incentives.
He needs two more catches for a $250k bonus, then 98 more receiving yards for a $500k bonus. The Jaguars are on the cusp of their first playoff appearance since 2017 and face the Titans.
Tennessee have allowed the third most yards in the NFL to wide receivers this season – alongside the third most catches to the position too. This is a must-win game, with a soft matchup to exploit.
Take the overs on Jones.
Posted at 1250 GMT on 06/01/23
