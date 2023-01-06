Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

When: Saturday at 21:30 GMT

Saturday at 21:30 GMT TV: Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone

Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone Best bets: Patrick Mahomes 320.5+ passing yards at 5/6

Patrick Mahomes is 430 yards away from the all-time NFL passing yards record.

His line for this game is set at 320.5 – a number which he has beaten in nine games this season, including last Sunday.

This week he faces the Raiders – who have allowed the fourth most passing yards in the NFL, and since 2019 Mahomes has averaged 323 passing yards against the team.

The switch to Jarrett Stidham resulted in a new look Raiders that no one could have predicted – scoring 34 points against the #1 ranked 49ers defence.

Meanwhile the Chiefs defence has been leakier than most would expect as of late – conceding an average of 24 points/game over their last five.

Expect there to be points in this matchup with Stidham proving he still has a role to play in the NFL – as Mahomes chases history.