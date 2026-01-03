NFL betting tips: Week 18 best bets including Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills

The final week of the regular season is upon us and, as always, this is where things get a bit weird.

There are a host of games this weekend, but only a select few have legitimate stakes and you can expect to see a range of unfamiliar names and faces on the gridiron Sunday evening. With that in mind, it’s time to go a little more unorthodox with our punting.

As a general rule, backing favourites with double-figure handicaps is best avoided in the NFL. The prospect of a ‘back-door cover’ is always a distinct possibility. However, Week 18 does provide a couple of examples that stand out as exceptions to the usual norm.

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 18:00 GMT

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a sensation this season and they’re in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. Trevor Lawrence and co. have covered the spread in each of those seven – including when 13.5-point favourites against the Jets – and their average margin of victory has been 17 points. Indeed, five of the seven wins have been by at least 13 points – the figure that the Jags require to cover the spread and land our spoils against the Titans on Sunday.

As far as motivation goes, Jacksonville have about as much as a playoff-bound team can possibly have in week 18. Although results elsewhere will play a part, a win over Tennessee provides a dual-opportunity for the Jaguars. An AFC South title is there for the taking, and possibly even the right to be called the AFC’s #1 seed.

As for the Titans, although personal pride is a factor and this IS a divisional rivalry game, a win may not actually be in the best interest of the franchise. At the time of writing, Tennessee own the 4th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they are one of four teams with a 3-13 record. Tennessee can’t claim the #1 pick due to the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker, but clearly the front office won’t want the Titans to slip down the order too much this weekend, even if they’d never say so in public, and the victory would provide some level of bragging rights.

An in-form team with genuine motivation to secure the win against a poor side that may actually harm themselves long-term with victory? Let’s take the Jags.